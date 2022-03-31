Be sure to take a turn off the main road to find one of these culinary treasures. Here are some great places to dine off the beaten path.
Half Acre Café Country Cooking
Take the Baseline Road west until it dead ends at Indiana Hwy. 9 near Albion.
This cozy, ‘homemade in our kitchen’ diner opens at 6:30 a.m. daily with a full menu of breakfast favs including their four-egg grilled chicken or steak omelets complete with mushrooms, peppers and onions topped off with Swiss cheese, pancakes and French toast, fried potatoes and biscuits and gravy.
Later in the day, enjoy lunch or dinner offerings such as fish, chicken, hot dog or breaded wing baskets with fries and slaw, burgers, patty melts and entrée salads
For the bigger appetite, choose from the dinner menu of grilled pork chops, country friend chicken and steak, beef tips an all-you-can-eat hand-breaded fish.
Senior and kids’ menus available. Dine-in or take out.
Hours 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Located at 23 IN-9, Albion. Phone (260) 636-7284
Fashion Farm Restaurant
Opened in 1975, this family-owned restaurant is located at 1680 Lincolnway West, Ligonier.
Serving breakfast until 11 a.m., enjoy waffles, pancakes, eggs with corned beef or smoked sausage, breakfast burritos, or their special Monte Cristo entree of two slices of French toast with ham and Swiss cheese.
Lunch and dinner options include soup and salad bar, daily specials with full or petite size portions. Enjoy home-cooked meals such as meatloaf, grilled liver and onions, sauerkraut and sausage, baked tilapia. Fashion Farm also offers Rusty’s Old Fashion Ice Cream and their yummy homemade pies earned Fashion Farm the distinction as one of a dozen stops on the Hoosier Pie Trail.
Open Monday through Saturday, and Sundays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine-in or take-out. Phone (260) 894-4498
Tiffany’s Restaurant
Tiffany’s is a family-style restaurant in Topeka in the heart of Amish country offering home-style meals for breakfast, lunch and supper.
Grill items served until 11 a.m. only.
Lunch entrees served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. include broasted chicken, tenderloin sandwiches and Tiffany’s special chicken breast with ham and Swiss cheese. All are served with potato, vegetable of the day and bread. Add salad bar at additional cost.
Daily specials are served after 1 p.m., with comfort food favorites such as beef & noodles, chicken and noodles, chipped beef and biscuits, chicken alfredo, tater tot casserole and lasagna.
A breakfast buffet is served until 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and dinner buffet.
Located at 414 E Lake St, LaGrange (260) 593-2988
Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Sunday.
North Main Street Diner
If it’s home-cooking you’re after, the North Main Street Diner in Auburn is serving it up.
From its 1950s retro interior welcomes guests of all ages to enjoy breakfast, lunches or dinners either on a stool at the horseshoe-shaped or at a booth or table in the sunny dining room.
Breakfast favorites include regular or caramel pecan French toast made from thick slices of homemade bread. Diners can choose from a variety of three-egg omelets, breakfast sandwiches and wraps, or combos with corned beef hash, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy or country-fried steak. Coffee is complementary will all breakfast meals. They have earned KPC Reader’s Choice awards for their breakfasts.
Daily lunch specials served until 2 p.m. weekdays and Sunday and until noon on Saturday offer choices such as “Granny style” beef and noodles, chicken pot pie, stuffed green peppers, salmon patties and other favorites. Homemade soups such as sausage and cabbage, cheeseburger and favorite chili are cooked up in-house to pair up with one of the signature sandwiches such as grilled chicken BLT on sour dough bread, three-meat club on toasted white bread and Reuben sandwiches on grilled rye.
The North Main Street Diner, formerly the Northway Diner, is open seven days a week, Monday – Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. to noon and Sundays 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1310 N. Main St. in Auburn.
Diners also receive a red ticket for a weekly drawing to win a free meal every day for a week.
