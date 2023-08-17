TODAY
PREP FOOTBALL
Bishop Luers at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Angola at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Columbia City at Churubusco, 7 p.m.
Whitko at Prairie Heights, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Woodlan, 7 p.m.
Garrett at Adams Central, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at South Bend St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola, East Noble, DeKalb at New Haven’s Bulldog Invite, 7:30 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Angola at Huntington Invitational, 9 a.m.
DeKalb at NIC Stomp, Ox Bow Park, 9 a.m.
Westview, Hamilton at Elkhart Christian Hokum Karem, 9 a.m.
Central Noble, Churubusco at Lakeland Invitational, 9 a.m.
Churubusco at West Noble Invite, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Angola at DeKalb Invitational, 9 a.m.
Oak Farm Montessori at Prairie Heights, 9 a.m.
Churubusco at FW South Side, 8 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
East Noble at Angola, 10 a.m.
West Noble at Mishawaka Marian, 10 a.m.
Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Bremen at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
DeKalb at Concordia, 10 a.m.
West Noble at Lakewood Park, 11 a.m.
Wawasee at Westview, 1:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
DeKalb at Kokomo Invitational, 9 a.m.
West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights at LaPorte Invitational, 10 a.m.
FW North Side at Eastside, 10 a.m.
