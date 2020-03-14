ALBION — The Noble County Public Library board put plans in place Thursday night to deal with the coronavirus in the coming weeks, even though things could change quickly. Library trustees agreed to temporarily suspend meeting room reservations, flesh out a curbside pickup service for patrons, and keep the staff working unless they fall ill.
“If there’s a way we can still help the community, we will do that,” library director Sandy Petrie said.
Friday afternoon, with the announcement of Noble County’s schools closing, the library posted a letter to patrons on its Facebook page:
“The Noble County Public Library (NCPL) along with many other organizations has been closely monitoring the information and guidance concerning COVID-19 (Coronavirus),” Petrie said in her letter.
“Concerns about the capacity of the health care system and the benefits of social distancing in this situation have led us to make the very difficult decision of closing our libraries in Albion, Avilla, and Cromwell to the public in line with what the schools are doing.
“This situation is ever-changing and we will keep you updated through our website and facebook page.”
Library closings are:
1. The Avilla library will close to the public for the same timeframe that East Noble Schools are closed.
2. The Cromwell library will close to the public for the same timeframe that West Noble Schools are closed.
3. The Albion library will close to the public for the same timeframe that Central Noble Schools are closed.
The library will continue to provide these services:
1. The library will offer “curbside” service be bringing materials, placed on hold, out to patrons’ vehicles.
2. The library will offer to make copies and send faxes.
3. The library will make front door deliveries to the extent possible for those isolated to their homes.
4. The library will be available for services that can be provided over the phone.
For meeting room reservations and programs:
1. Meeting room reservations not already in place are suspended until further notice.
2. Those with reservations already in place may meet with the understanding that the library cannot guarantee that the facility will be virus free and that they should take precautions. Those choosing to cancel their event or meeting who have paid a fee will be allowed to roll that fee into a future reservation.
3. All youth and family programming will be canceled.
4. Adult programming already on the books that is under 20 people and can allow for social distancing of 6 feet will still be offered.
Petrie said Thursday night that the consensus of the Northeast Indiana Library Consortium is to follow guidelines of state and local health departments, governments and school districts in determining whether to close the libraries to the public. Directors of member libraries were also meeting with their boards Thursday to discuss the same topics.
Petrie plans to have the staff continue working, unless they are ill, for their financial stability and because operations may shift in the direction of curbside pickup or home delivery. Petrie said there is plenty of work for the staff to do, even if the library is closed to the public.
Petrie proposed having patrons call the library by 2 p.m. each day to place holds on materials they want through the Evergreen system already in place. Patrons’ choices would be clear in the Evergreen system, which would help staff assemble the order.
Pickup times would be from 3-5 p.m., with patrons calling or texting the library when they arrive, Petrie said. Staff members would bring the order to the curb and patrons would remain in their vehicles.
Home delivery could be initiated if a quarantine is declared or patrons become homebound, but Petrie said the library doesn’t have that service now and isn’t taking that step yet. Home delivery would likely be on a case-by-case basis in the event it would be needed.
Petrie said the library already has cleaning and sanitizing practices for returned materials in place since the “bird flu” epidemic a few years ago. All toys that can’t easily be cleaned, such as plush, are now in storage. Hand sanitizer is available as long as supplies last. Educational flyers about health precautions are placed throughout the library for patrons to take home.
In other business, the board learned that the library will be closed Monday for planned staff training that will go on as scheduled.
The staff will also take part in a Brightpoint poverty simulation in October. Petrie said local government leaders are also planning to attend. The library will pay $500 for the simulation, which illustrates the facts and consequences of poverty.
The board approved a new agreement with Baker Tilly to handle rule changes for the library’s bonds. The agreement calls for a fee increase from $500 to $700.
