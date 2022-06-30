College Basketball
Former LPC player hired as Green Bay's Director of Basketball Operations
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Adam Owens, a Lakewood Park basketball player from 2013-15, was hired as the Director of Basketball Operations for Green Bay's men's basketball program on Wednesday.
Prior to his hiring, Owens was the Director of Player Development at Eastern Carolina University after previously being a video coordinator for the Pirates.
He was also a graduate assistant at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he aided in one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I as the Roos went 16-14 after going 11-21 the year before, a coach at IMG Academy where he assisted in daily practice planning and individual skill development and a student manager at Butler University, taking part in three NCAA Tournaments.
Owens said of his hiring, "I am really thankful to Coach [Will] Ryan and staff for bringing me on," Owens said. "I'm fired up to be here in Green Bay working alongside such high-character people in a great city."
