BRYAN, Ohio — John A. Heisler, age 71, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away ON Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home at Hamilton Lake.
John was an owner/operator truck driver with John Heisler Trucking, as well as a business owner of J&L Trailer Sales, Ltd.
John also served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1971-1972.
He was a member of the Farmer American Legion Post #137 and grew up as a member of Zion Lutheran Church near Edgerton. John enjoyed restoring cars and trucks, attending car shows and auctions as well as spending time with friends.
John A. Heisler was born on Sept. 8, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of William V. “Vernard” and Violet V. (Campbell) Heisler.
He married Jamie E. Gerber on Dec. 9, 2006, in Las Vegas, and she survives.
John is also survived by his sons, Blake Heisler, of Bryan and Blaine Heisler, of Defiance; several grandchildren including his grandson, Aiden; and siblings, James (Mary) Heisler, of Coldwater, Michigan, Marjean Heisler, of Helena, Montana, and Mark (Wendy) Heisler, of Hicksville. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan.
Funeral service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m.
Military rites will be provided by Farmer American Legion.
Those wishing to give a memorial donation may give to Farmer American Legion Post 137.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
