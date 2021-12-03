DAVIE, Fla. — Patricia Reed North, 97, of Davie, Florida, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021.
She was affectionately known to her grandchildren as, Memer.
Patricia was born on May 8, 1924, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
She graduated from Redford High School in Detroit, Michigan, and attended Nova University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Patricia was a real estate broker and retired from her career in real estate after 20 years.
Patricia met Capt. Warren J. North, a U.S. Army Air Core pilot, at a USO dance in Detroit, Michigan, during World War II, and the two married after the war and moved to Davie, Florida, where they raised two daughters and became a vital part of the community. Together they were recognized as pioneers by the Broward County Board of Commissioners and the Historical Commission in 1991.
Patricia was also a member of Pioneer Women of Broward County, Florida, Davie Methodist Church, Broward Board of Realtors and the Davie Woman's Club.
After retiring, Patricia spent more the 10 years volunteering at the Davie United Methodist Church Bright Beginnings Preschool. She enjoyed young childrena and cherished her time with them at the preschool.
Patricia also had a passion for music and a great love for the Lord. She sang in the Davie Methodist choir for 50 years. The Christmas Eve candlelight service cantata held a special place in her heart every year. Patricia was a servant of the Lord.
Patricia also found joy in spending her summers on Lake James, Indiana, playing cards with her grandchildren and reading. Patricia was a voracious reader, who enjoyed sharing her books with others.
Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Sunny K. Liddell (David), of Auburn and JoAnn North, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; seven grandchildren, Nathan Liddell, Duke (Brea) Liddell, Suzanne Liddell, Adam LIddell, Natalie Wells, Rachael (Joey) DuBois, Michelle Hadley (Brian); 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, Douglas Reed (Peggy) and Michael Reed (Leigh).
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Warren J. North; father, Colonel Carl B. Reed, of Pompano Beach, Florida; mother, Sarah L. Reed, of Pompano Beach, Florida; sister, Kaye Stupula (Bill), of White Lake, Michigan; and brother, Burt Reed, of Port Richey, Florida.
