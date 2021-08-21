INDIANAPOLIS —Submissions for an upcoming publication featuring Hoosier Homestead Farms are still being accepted. The book will honor the legacy of farming in the state.
The deadline to submit submissions is Aug. 31.
Since its inception 6,000 family owned farms have been honored with the Hoosier Homestead Farms award. Those wishing to submit the history of their farm must include a 300 word history of the farm and a photo for the book.
The farm history will be included in the book regardless of purchase.
Information to be included, year farm started, how many generations have worked/owned it, crops grown, places you sell your crops, year your farm was inducted as a Hoosier Homestead Farm, etc.
Information can also be entered online at acclaimpress.com, and find the Hoosier Homestead book cover on the front page and fill out your farm history from there.
Copies of the book, which sell for $59.95 can be reserved at acclaimpress.com or by calling Acclaim Press at 573-472-9800.
