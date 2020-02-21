The Strand, Kendallville
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — Today: 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday: 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:45 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Call of the Wild (PG) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:45 p.m., Tuesday: 7 p.m., Wednesday: 2, 7 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
The Call of the Wild (PG) — 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 3, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.
Downhill (R) — 12:20, 2:40, 5:05, 7:25, 9:40 p.m.
Fantasy Island (PG-13) — 11:25 a.m., 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) — 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 5:35, 7:05, 9:30 p.m.
The Photograph (PG-13) — 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.
Bad Boys for Life (R) — 12:50, 3:50, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.
Birds of Prey (R) — 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.
Dolittle (PG) — 12:30, 8 p.m.
