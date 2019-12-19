Established from an expected need and directly out of the hearts of children, a local Sunday school class presented the second annual “Share the Light” program at Riverside Gardens Park in Leo-Cedarville. The Dec. 13 gathering was an evening of fellowship, Christmas caroling and the Nativity.
“Our church had done another program for years and decided at the last minute not to do the program,” John Bowman explained. “My Sunday school class looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s do something!’ ”
With only three Sundays of planning, the class had created a program where the children portrayed the manger scene at Christ’s birth and celebrated “the Light” Christ had brought into the world. After holding the event at their church in 2018, the group broadened the event and moved it to Riverside Gardens where the entire community could benefit.
Although obviously proud of what the children have accomplished, Bowman requested his church remain anonymous.
“We’re not telling the world what church we are,” he said. “This is a Christian group. The whole idea is to be a community service. Not just, ‘Lets get somebody into my church.’ ”
Bowman pointed out that, in fact, the brochure lists all the churches in the neighborhood and what time they meet on Sunday mornings. There is no mention of Bowman’s church. The goal is to bring the community together as a whole.
With free hot chocolate, cookies and glow sticks for the first 100 children, almost 50 people enjoyed the service despite the freezing weather.
