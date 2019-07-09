Times are approximate and schedules may change without notice. All events during Angola Balloons Aloft are dependent on prevailing weather conditions. The safety of pilots, volunteers and spectators is the primary concern.
Friday, July 12
5:15 a.m.: Dawn patrol
7 a.m.: Media flight
4-7 p.m.: Paid helicopter rides
4-9 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone, Animal Oasis, food and retail vendors
6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies
7 p.m.: Mass balloon launch and paid balloon rides
8-10:30 p.m.: Music by Retro Radio
Saturday, July 13
7 a.m.: Balloon competition and paid balloon rides
7-10:30 a.m.: Pancake and sausage breakfast open to the public hosted by the Angola Band Boosters
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Meet the Fleet sponsored by JICI
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Paid helicopter rides
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Classic cars and antique tractors
11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Food and retail vendors
Noon-4 p.m.: Ronald McDonald Care Mobile
Noon-9 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone and Animal Oasis
2 p.m.: Parkview Samaritan Helicopter
2-4 p.m.: Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab demo
3-5 p.m.: Science Central experiments and demo
3:30-4:30 p.m.: Meet the balloon pilots
3:30-5:30 p.m.: Hero characters and face painting
7 p.m.: Hot air balloon competition
7 p.m.: Tether balloon rides
8-10:30 p.m.: Music by Retro Radio
Twilight: Hot air balloon illumination
Sunday, July 14
7 a.m.: Hot air balloon competition
