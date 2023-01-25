TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodlan at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
South Adams and Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
East Noble at Snider, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Wawasee, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men and women at Albion, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norwell at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Huntington North at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Garrett, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Lakeland Christian, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
South Bend Clay at Hamilton, 7 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside at Westview, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
West Noble at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Men, St. Norbert (Wis.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Aurora (Ill.), 8:35 p.m.
ACHA D2 Men, Trine at Davenport (Mich.), 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Trine men at Aurora (Ill.) Grand Prix, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Midwest Sectional Championship (Day 1) in Rockford, Ill., 4 p.m.
