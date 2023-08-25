TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola, Fremont, Lakeland, Central Noble, West Noble at Westview Invitational, 1 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Westview, Central Noble, Churubusco, Fremont, West Noble, Lakeland, Garrett, Oak Farm Montessori and Hamilton at Prairie Heights Panther Run, 9 a.m.
Angola and Lakewood Park at DeKalb Baron Classic, 9:30 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Concord at Angola, 10 a.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 5 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Northrop at Angola, 10 a.m.
Bethany Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 2 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fremont at Bremen Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Noble, Lakeland at Prairie Heights Classic, 9 a.m.
DeKalb, Central Noble, Eastside at Westview Invitational, 9 a.m.
Hamilton at Southern Wells Raiders 4-Way Invitational, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Westview, Elkhart at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble, Whitko at Manchester, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Central Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Columbia CIty at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
West Noble at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at New Haven, 5 p.m.
Columbia City at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Snider at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Prairie Heights at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Westview, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.