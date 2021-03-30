BUTLER — They’ve been away from the field for a year, but Eastside’s softball team is chomping at the bit to get back in action.
After the Blazers dipped to a program-worst 2-16 record in the 2018 season, Eastside bounced back in 2019 with a new coach in Emily Sell, and a new attitude, finishing 11-11 in 2019.
While there were players who graduated without the benefit of a senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several players who played roles in that bounce-back season are still in the program.
Sell, now entering her second season, stresses that while the team returns six starters, “no spot is guaranteed on my team,” she said. “Week-to-week, my starters may vary. You, as a player, must earn your spot every day at practice.
“As a coach and as a team, we are stoked,” Sell stated. “With the letdown of last year and the inability to play, the girls have been working extremely hard in the off-season to ensure they are prepared going into game one.”
As a freshman, Mataya Bireley batted .379 with 22 hits, 15 runs scored and 15 runs batted in. Now a junior, she could play one of the outfield positions or see action behind the plate.
Skyelar Kessler batted .351 in 2019, with 20 hits, 18 runs scored and eight RBIs. Now a junior, she could also play an outfield position.
In 54 at-bats as a freshman in 2019, Ryelynn Glander batted .278, with 15 hits, 15 runs scored and seven RBIs. She could see action in the outfield.
Ryleigh Howe, the team’s lone senior, returns after batting .241 as a sophomore in 2019. She is listed as a catcher for the Blazers.
Howe has signed to play softball at Glen Oaks Community College.
In addition to Bireley and Glander, outfield candidates include freshman Jayci Kitchen and sophomore Grace Kreischer.
Kreischer could also play first base, with Grace McClain and Brooke Pittman as candidates for first or third base. Junior McKenna Hoffelder is another candidate at third.
Sell has a number of pitching options, including Pittman and fellow juniors Cadence Gardner, Josie Richman and Bayleigh Rutter. Of that quartet, Gardner and Richman had limited varsity pitching experience in 2019.
Additional pitching prospects include sophomore Natalie Lower and freshmen Alyssa Kaufman, Moyra McAtee and Leah Ranger.
Sell said each pitcher has her own individual strengths, and she expects to use them according to game play situations.
For a program with tons of winning in its history, recently, the Blazer softball team hasn’t had any post-season success.
Since capturing a sectional championship in 2016, the Blazers have been eliminated in the first game of post-season play in each of the past three seasons.
Sell wants to change that, especially with the sectional at Eastside this season.
The new sectional field includes Adams Central, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, Churubusco, South Adams and Woodlan. Fairfield replaced Eastside in the old sectional grouping at Westview.
A winning record, a sectional win, a team earned-run average under 1.5 and fewer than two errors per game are her goals for the season.
While the team is a mix of upper- and underclassmen, once the players are between the lines, Sell said it is hard to see which group is which.
“What I enjoy the most about them as a team is the fact that on the field, it is incredibly challenging to distinguish the younger from the older,” she said. “These girls are versatile and work incredibly hard.”
Kevin Sells is an assistant coach at the varsity level, with former Eastside players Haleigh Czaja and Maddy Minehart coaching the reserve team.
