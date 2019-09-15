25 years ago
• A petition was presented to the Avilla Town Council suggesting four proposals on curbing noise at the Avilla Motor Speedway. More than 150 signed the document, which asked the council to consider the four proposals: a strictly-enforced noise ordinance, declare the speedway a public nuisance, require mufflers on all racing vehicles, or limit racing to a 10 p.m. finish.
