PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA State Finals
Quarterfinal, Westview vs. Jasper at Community Sports & Wellness Center in Pendleton, noon
PREP FOOTBALL
Bellmont at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Leo at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Angola at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Garrett at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Bluffton at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men in MIAA Championship at PohlCat, Mount Pleasant, Mich., 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine vs. Simpson (Iowa) at Millikin (Ill.) 5 State Classic, 8 p.m.
