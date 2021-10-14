PREP BOYS TENNIS

IHSAA State Finals

Quarterfinal, Westview vs. Jasper at Community Sports & Wellness Center in Pendleton, noon

PREP FOOTBALL

Bellmont at East Noble, 7 p.m.

Leo at DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Angola at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Garrett at Central Noble, 7 p.m.

Prairie Heights at West Noble, 7 p.m.

Churubusco at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Bluffton at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men in MIAA Championship at PohlCat, Mount Pleasant, Mich., 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine vs. Simpson (Iowa) at Millikin (Ill.) 5 State Classic, 8 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.