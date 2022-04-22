Expired medications should never be flushed down the drain as wastewater treatment plants are not able to remove these from the wastewater and this can result in medications being released into waterways and the environment.

Local police departments offer proper disposal boxes in their facilities. Containers can be found at the following locations:

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dept., 215 E. 8th Street Auburn, 925-3365

Ashley Police Dept., 500 S. Gonser Ave. Ashley, 587-9388

Butler Police Dept., 201 N. Broadway Butler, 868-2171

Garrett Police Depart., 200 N. Cowen St., Garrett, 357-5151

Waterloo Police Dept., 300 N. Wayne Street Waterloo, 837-3131

LaGrange County

Lagrange County Sheriff’s Dept., 875 S. St. Rd. 9, Lagrange, 463-4703

Shipshewana Police Dept., 345 Morton St. Shipshewana, 768-4310

Noble County

Noble County Sheriff’s Dept., 210 S. 7th Street Albion, 636-2182

Kendallville Police Dept., 234 Main Street Kendallville, 347-0654

Ligonier Police Dept., 301 S. Cavin Street Ligonier, 894-4111

Rome City Town Marshall, 402 Kelly Street Rome City, 260-854-3113

Steuben County

Angola Police Dept., 202 W. Gilmore Street Angola, 665-2121

Hamilton Police Dept., 3930 E. Church Street Hamilton, 488-3721

Steuben County Sheriff’s Dept., 202 E. Gale Street Angola, 668-1000

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.