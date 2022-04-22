Expired medications should never be flushed down the drain as wastewater treatment plants are not able to remove these from the wastewater and this can result in medications being released into waterways and the environment.
Local police departments offer proper disposal boxes in their facilities. Containers can be found at the following locations:
DeKalb County
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dept., 215 E. 8th Street Auburn, 925-3365
Ashley Police Dept., 500 S. Gonser Ave. Ashley, 587-9388
Butler Police Dept., 201 N. Broadway Butler, 868-2171
Garrett Police Depart., 200 N. Cowen St., Garrett, 357-5151
Waterloo Police Dept., 300 N. Wayne Street Waterloo, 837-3131
LaGrange County
Lagrange County Sheriff’s Dept., 875 S. St. Rd. 9, Lagrange, 463-4703
Shipshewana Police Dept., 345 Morton St. Shipshewana, 768-4310
Noble County
Noble County Sheriff’s Dept., 210 S. 7th Street Albion, 636-2182
Kendallville Police Dept., 234 Main Street Kendallville, 347-0654
Ligonier Police Dept., 301 S. Cavin Street Ligonier, 894-4111
Rome City Town Marshall, 402 Kelly Street Rome City, 260-854-3113
Steuben County
Angola Police Dept., 202 W. Gilmore Street Angola, 665-2121
Hamilton Police Dept., 3930 E. Church Street Hamilton, 488-3721
Steuben County Sheriff’s Dept., 202 E. Gale Street Angola, 668-1000
