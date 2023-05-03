PREP BASEBALL
Norwell at East Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 5:15 p.m.
LOCAL SPORTS TALK
Hawk Sports Talk, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
NY Mets at Detroit, WCSR-FM 92.1, Fox Sports 1230 AM and 99.7 FM, 12:45 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS
Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, ESPN, 9:10 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 2, TNT, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 2, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
