LaGrange farm recognized for 150 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 103 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture director Don Lamb.
The Wisler Farm of LaGrange County, established in 1872, was recognized for 150 years.
“The Hoosier Homestead ceremony is always a highlight of the Indiana State Fair for me,” said Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Celebrating these longstanding farming families and their ancestors for their work and commitment to our state and Indiana agriculture is a true honor.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
“Keeping a farm operational for 100 years or more is no simple task,” Lamb said. “Each passing generation has certainly had to adapt and evolve their farming practices and techniques to ensure their farms continued success.”
South Milford rededicates monument
SOUTH MILFORD — On a map, South Milford is little more than a string of streets intersecting with S.R. 3 on the southern edge of LaGrange County.
Those commuting north on S.R. 3 are sure to come across the little town at the intersection of the state road and C.R. 750S.
It was at this site that, in 1923, the town erected a stone obelisk dedicated to the local men who served in the first World War. The monument would stand, watchfully, over the intersection until now. One hundred years and one day later, the monument has been relocated to its new home south of the viaduct on the corner of S.R. 3 and Mill Street.
A ceremony and celebration was organized by the South Milford Community League and was held Aug. 19. Stone-by-stone, the town has taken great care to honor the men and women who have served the United States.
“Somebody out there didn’t have Christmas time, the weddings, anniversaries, [their] wife’s twenty-first birthday; but events like this make it all worthwhile,” said Dennis Zent, veteran and Indiana state Representative, District 51.
These soldiers have not been forgotten by South Milford.
“These aren’t just names on a wall. They’re stories,” said David Abbott, state Rep., District 18.
The four-sided monument has a plaque placed on each face, commemorating veterans of the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War and the First World War.
Service members who graduated from South Milford High School who served during WWI are immortalized in bronze on the eastward face of the monument.
The relocation of the monument has been several years in the works, as the community was informed in 2021 that the original location obstructed sight on the state road running through town. The town complied and removed the monument from the right-of-way.
The stone obelisk now stands prominently at the end of the path, overlooking S.R. 3 as it dips under the railroad viaduct.
Steuben shelter struggling with maintaining funding and adoption rates
ANGOLA — Seeking support from the city, the Indiana National Guard and the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County spoke with Angola Common Council Monday night.
Shelter executive director Adrienne Long and board president Tracey Floto took the opportunity to express the hardships they’ve experienced over the past several months. Primarily, the organization is struggling with maintaining funding and adoption rates.
“Overall, donations are down and that is a nationwide trend not just for community humane shelters, but non-profits in general,” Long said. “Ultimately, we did not net anywhere close to where we netted last year.”
The shelter’s annual Casino Night fundraiser brought in $40,000 less in 2023 than in 2022. While the event was on June 3, the organization is already feeling the substantial difference.
In addition to internal financial challenges, the shelter’s funding was cut $5,000 by Steuben County. Their budget for 2023 now sits at $40,000, Floto also revealed that the organization is presently operating at $20,000 in the red.
The organization has also had to navigate issues involving decreased adoption and increasing surrender and return rates among their animals. Although the shelter isn’t the only group facing such problems, the challenges have still taken a toll on staff and the board.
“Adoption rates across the United States continue to decline and that is putting us into a really difficult position because our animals are staying longer and they’re more susceptible to illness,” Long said.
Beyond the animals’ well-being, illness within the shelter drives up medical costs. Currently, the shelter has been looking internally at elements they can utilize to combat the falling national adoption rates and their own financial situation.
“We’re trying to be creative with the resources we do have, such as expanding programs we already have like foster care,” Long said. “We are trying to be preventative in the animal surrendering process.”
Capt. Chase Miller of the Indiana National Guard enlightened the council about recent recruiting issues of the National Guard Armory Charlie Co. 1st-293rd Infantry Regiment. A decrease in enlistments has led to several open positions.
“Some of the ways I’m hoping that we can hopefully spread awareness from this meeting, letting everyone know here on the council what we’re looking to do which is to fill a lot of gaps and vacancies within that company. Authorized, they have 131 soldiers, predominantly any line company does that (is) supposed to be in that formation,” said Miller.
The organization’s number is currently 60. The captain pointed to younger soldiers, men and women, as being part of where some gaps form. He also provided that the Charlie Co. has been developing relationships with area businesses and schools.
While talking about Angola’s armory facility, council member Dave Olson inquired if the space could be used for homeless individuals. Miller responded that he would get that answer to Council at a later time.
Parkview Health to close birthing centers at DeKalb, LaGrange hospitals
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health announced Aug. 18 that it will close birthing centers at its Parkview DeKalb and Parkview LaGrange hospitals.
“Across the country, rural hospitals have experienced ongoing challenges in ensuring sustainable access to high-quality obstetrics services. Locally, Parkview Health has always focused on high-quality care, and will soon begin a new approach to ensure long-term access to services for moms and babies throughout our region,” Parkview officials announced in a news release.
“Research shows that ensuring the accessibility of high-quality prenatal and postnatal care is essential to the health of moms and babies. In September, we will begin implementing a new care model with that goal in mind,” the news release continued. “We will enhance prenatal and postnatal care in all the communities we serve — particularly those in rural areas — while also ensuring access to labor and delivery at many of our hospitals.
“Parkview will continue to offer labor and delivery services at family birthing centers in five hospitals throughout the region: Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Parkview Hospital Randallia and the Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
“Although this means that labor and delivery will no longer be available at Parkview DeKalb Hospital or Parkview LaGrange Hospital, these services will be available at other nearby Parkview hospitals to ensure continuity of care,” the news release said.
Creative teams battle in sand sculpting contest
CROOKED LAKE — Amber, Chad, Isaac and Addelyn Bruot of Bryan, Ohio, returned to the 76 Park beach to defend their title in the Steuben County sand sculpture contest at the Steuben County Park on Saturday.
And defend they did.
The Bruot family, with aunt Deb Hall in tow, won the top prize in the competition that saw seven competitors, which was up from six in 2022.
“We had so much fun last year we thought we would do it again this year,” Amber Bruot said.
The Bruots, who camp at the Steuben County Campground, again went with their #Lake Life theme. This time, they had an animal that was on the beach fishing.
There were lots of animals this year, and one sand castle that included a moat. That group was a family that was spending its first weekend camping at the Steuben County Campground on Crooked Lake.
Unfortunately for them, their castle apparently did not hold up well with the forces of erosion from their moat because it crumbled shortly before judging.
Steuben County Parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz had taken photos of the creation before it fell in so judges could see what it looked like in all of its glory.
Proposed DeKalb Eastern activity center moves forward
BUTLER — A proposed student activity center at Eastside Junior-Senior High School moved a couple of steps forward Monday.
The DeKalb Eastern school board voted to move forward with design development drawings — with revisions — as well as steps to procure financing for the estimated $12.7 million project.
If approved, the proposed 30,000-square-foot facility would be attached to the northeast corner of the existing school, just north of the main gym and just beyond the outfield fence of the baseball field.
The project would be paid for with a combination of general obligation and first mortgage bonds while keeping the district’s tax rate at its present level.
The general obligation bonds would be financed over a two-year period, with the first payment due in June 2024. The first mortgage bonds would be financed up to 20 years, but would likely be paid off sooner.
By moving forward, the district would be in position to sell the bonds no later than Nov. 15 in order to achieve lower rates and greater interest from potential buyers.
The board asked architect Barton Coe Vilamaa to include a third indoor walking/running lane while also adding mezzanine storage.
The activity center would have two areas on an artificial surface that could be used for batting cages, band and other activities, with a wooden floor in between with basketball and volleyball courts.
All physical education classes would be housed in either the main gym or the activity center. The weight room would also be relocated to the activity center.
Barton Coe Vilamaa vice president Brian Bohlender said additional lanes would expand the building’s footprint — one additional lane would extend the building’s footprint and cost an estimated $186,000. He said he would look for ways to keep the cost the same.
