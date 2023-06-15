SPORTS TALK
Hawk Sports Talk, 95.5 and 94.3 FM, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (3:30 p.m.), MLBN, 1 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 4 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 11 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, USA 1 p.m., NBC 8 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, Enschede, Netherlands, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Nations League: Panama vs. Canada, Semifinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas, Paramount+, 10 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Connecticut, Prime Video, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, NBATV, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, Prime Video, 10 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2, 9 p.m.
