KENDALLVILLE — When a wind storm blasted Kendallville in August 2020, no downtown building arguably got it worse than the A&G Supply at 203 S. Main St.
Now, major repairs and renovations are being planned and the Kendallville Historic Preservation gave its approval for the project to move forward.
The commission reviewed two applications seeking Certificates of Appropriateness for planned exterior changes, also giving the nod to a new paint job for the law office across the street at 208 S. Main St.
The bigger of the two was certainly for the A&G Supply building at 203 S. Main St., which is still bearing the scars from the Aug. 10, 2020 storm that hit Kendallville.
City officials have previously identified the building as one most in need of some fix-ups due to the lingering damage.
The 1885-built Italiante downtown two-story is currently a "non-contributing" historic building due to the extensive modification that have been made to it over the years, although the planned work could help restore a lot of the building's original charm.
Planned work includes:
• Removal of second-floor aluminum siding and window trim and deteriorated wood from above storefront glass
• Replacement of the glass doors to new doors with black framing
• Installation of a new awning
• Repairs to metal window hoods and repair and replacement of brackets at the cornices
• Repair and/or potentially paint the second-floor brick facade after siding is removed
• Remove shutters and replace windows with new windows that fit the openings
Commission consulting adviser Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks noted that, if all goes well, the building could end up looking very similar to another storefront further north on Main Street, where Gauntlet game shop is currently located.
Parcell recommended a step-by-step approval, because the owners may need to return if they remove the siding and find the underlying brick is too damaged to save and then need to formulate a new plan of attack.
If everything goes well, however, contractors should be able to proceed.
Part of the repair work is being funded through an insurance payout from the storm damage, while the owners will likely seek funding from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission's 75/25 matching grant program for the overage.
Also on Wednesday, commission members approved a repainting scheme for 208 S. Main St., the new Emerick, Diggins and Zabona law office owned by Linda Zabona-Wooster.
Zabona-Wooster has also made multiple updates to the building with help from city facade grants, but the paint scheme needed to go before the commission for review.
The plans call for a three-color paint job, with a tan "Downing Straw" color and white accents, both of which are part of the city's approved historic color palette for building paint. The third color, however, "Urbane Bronze," a darker gray tone, was not part of the palette but still evaluated as "an appropriate choice for the 1880 Italianate building."
Board members approved that color scheme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.