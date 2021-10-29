MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, USA, 10 a.m.
Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., NBCSN, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan at Michigan St., WJR-AM 760, 11 a.m.; Fox, noon
Indiana at Maryland, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, noon
Texas at Baylor, ABC, noon
Rutgers at Illinois, BTN, noon
Bowling Green at Buffalo, CBSSN, noon
Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN, noon
Cincinnati at Tulane, ESPN2, noon
Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU, noon
Washington St. at Arizona St., FS1, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., CBS, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, ESPN2, WKJG-AM 1380, 3:30 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, Fox, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at San Jose St., FS2, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN, 7 p.m.
SMU at Houston, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma St., FS1, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Ohio St., ABC, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, NBC, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, ESPN, 10 p.m.
Virginia at BYU, ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Diego St., CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, FS1, 10:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races. FS2, 12:30 p.m.
CURLING
Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn., NBCSN, 1 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NY Islanders at Nashville, NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C., NBC, 4 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.
WORLD SERIES
Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, Fox, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
BOXING
Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas, Showtime, 10 p.m.
