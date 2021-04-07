LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department announced it will be hosting a mass vaccination drive-through clinic on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. until noon at the LaGrange County 4-H fairgrounds.
The clinic will be open to anyone 18 and older. LaGrange County continues to administer the Moderna vaccine which does require a second dose 28 days later. The health department will be hosting a follow up clinic on May 22 from 8 a.m. until noon to administer the second shot.
Alicia Milliman, the LaGrange County Health Department nurse, said is hoping to administer as many as 600 vaccinations at each clinic, and said the health department will need support from the community to get this accomplished.
“We are asking for volunteers to help staff these events. We will need qualified vaccinators, traffic control, and registrars, she said. Those interesting are asked to email Milliman at amilliman@lagrangecounty.org if they are able to help.
