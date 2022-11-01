TODAY
COLLEGE SOCCER
MIAA Women’s Tournament
Semifinal, Hope at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at West Noble, 6 p.m.
TODAY
COLLEGE SOCCER
MIAA Women’s Tournament
Semifinal, Hope at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at West Noble, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.