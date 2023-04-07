Six people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Dylan D. Copeland, 33, of the 2800 block of Evans Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 349 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Branden T. Harbert, 27, of the 300 block of North Greentree Drive, Marion, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 349 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Vic D. Jernigan, 27, of the 100 block of North E Street, Marion, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 349 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Patrick S. Jones, 35, of the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Todd L. Lamle, 56, of the 200 block of South Cleveland Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation.
• Dale J. Scott, 28, of the 2600 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging two felony counts of contempt of court.
