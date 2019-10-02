FORT WAYNE — A new haunted tour joins ARCH’s lineup of Halloween fun this year — with ghost stories you probably have never heard before and new macabre tales you’ll not soon forget.
It’s the Haunted Nebraska Walking Tour that packs 11 chilling stops for stories into a walk from the Main Street Bridge to Lindenwood Cemetery that lasts a little more than an hour. Real reporting from local newspapers and oral histories brings this tour to spine-tingling life.
The new tour will be presented on Oct. 5 and 26, two of ARCH’s four weekends of Haunted Tours this October, with the always-popular Haunted West Central Walking Tour being offered on Oct. 12.
For Fright Night Oct. 19, ARCH’s tours are concentrated downtown, where all the action is. The Murder, Mystery & Mayhem Walking Tours will be offered hourly 6-10 p.m., and 90-minute haunted bus tours, All Aboard the Coach of Chills, will be offered at 6, 8 and 10 p.m.
These tours combine the fun of the haunt with local history and a nod to the importance of the places where it all happened as a part of ARCH’s community education programming. This programming is supported by funding from Arts United, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and ARCH members.
For more information, contact ARCH at 260-426-5117 or director@archfw.org.
