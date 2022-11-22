KENDALLVILLE — It's a big effort to get a big evergreen tree to Kendallville's downtown pocket park and city departments received high praise from the Board of Works for the work they did last week.
That praise was relayed from the Cromwell-area family that donated the tree to the city through Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and Board of Works President Jim Dazey.
Kendallville got its community Christmas tree this year from a west-side rural residence. The owners wanted to get rid of the tree, which was starting to lean and get a little to close for comfort to the garage.
Last Wednesday, six city workers drove out to cut down the tree and get it loaded onto a flat bed for the ride to Kendallville.
Employees from the city street and park department prepped the tree and placed it with help from the Kendallville Fire Department's ladder truck and operators.
"I got a call from the woman who owned the tree and they were just over the moon at how well our employees worked and what a great job they've done of cleaning up," Handshoe said. "They were just ecstatic at how they cleaned the yard, picked up all the brush, disposed of it. And they will be here on the 1st to watch the lighting."
It's the second year Kendallville has brought its community tree to the new pocket park and the second year it got the tree as a donation. Handshoe said purchasing a tree of that size would easily cost $1,000 a more.
This year's Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the pocket park across from City Hall. The event will also include Christmas caroling, baked goods and treats and wagon rides from 6-8 p.m.
