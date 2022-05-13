MEN’S SOCCER
SPFL: Motherwell at Celtic, CBSSN, 7:15 a.m.
Bundesliga: Rb Leipzig at Dsc Arminia Bielefeld, ESPN, 9 a.m.
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA, AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
Champions Tour, The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
LPGA, Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
MEN’S IIHF HOCKEY
World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Italy, Group A, Helsinki, NHL Network, 9 a.m.
World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHL Network, 1 p.m.
World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki, NHL Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
American Athletic Tournament, Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Big East Tournament, Championship Game 1, Rosemont, Ill., FS2, noon; Game 2 (if necessary), FS2, 2:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Championship, Michigan vs. Nebraska, East Lansing, Mich., BTN, 1 p.m.
Conference USA Tournament, Championship, Denton, Texas, CBSSN, 1 p.m.
Atlantic Coast Tournament, Championship, Pittsburgh, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Big 12 Tournament Championship, Oklahoma City, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Southeastern Tournament, Championship, Gainesville, Fla., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: qualifying, FS1, noon; race, FS1, 8 p.m.
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1, 2 p.m.
NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC, 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS2, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Princeton, First Round, ESPNU, noon
NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Penn, First Round, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Round 1, Saint Joseph’s at Yale, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
NCAA Round 1, Virginia at Brown, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE RUGBY
The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga., CNBC, 2 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., Fox, 3 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Seattle, ABC, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, NBAtv, 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Baltimore at Detroit, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, FS1, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, WLW-AM 700, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, WBNO-FM 100.9, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WMVP-AM 1000, 7 p.m.
Boston at Texas, MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR-AM 670, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at LA Dodgers, MLB Network, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, BTN, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 4:30 & 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7, TNT, 7 p.m.
Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7, ESPN, 10 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
MLR: Dallas at Toronto, FS2, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
RODEO
PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
BOXING
WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif., Showtime, 9 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney, FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
