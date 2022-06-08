Lukas Berlew commits to Trine golf

Recent Fremont High School graduate Lukas Berlew, second from right, committed to golf at Trine University on Tuesday night. Sitting with Lukas are, from left, his sister Katie Berlew, his mother Mary Leite and his father Jeff Berlew. Standing behind Lukas and his family are, from left, FHS athletic director Roger Probst, FHS assistant boys golf coach Beau Herndon, FHS head boys golf coach Nick Herndon, FHS principal Mark Sherbondy and Fremont Community Schools Superintendent William Stitt.

 Ken Fillmore

FREMONT — Recent Fremont High graduate Lukas Berlew committed to golfing for Trine University on Tuesday night, two days before playing in his second straight regional tournament at Swan Lake.

Berlew will go to school where siblings Katie and Logan went. Katie Berlew just completed her freshman year at Trine, and she took part in triathlon, cross country and track and field. She was a starter on the NCAA Division III national champion Thunder women’s triathlon team.

“I mostly picked Trine because of my connections there,” Lukas Berlew said. “I’ve had good conversations with their head coach (Noah Warren) when I’ve seen him at tournaments.

“I hope to compete for a varsity spot or a top JV (junior varsity) spot.”

Berlew picked Trine over Grand Valley State, Michigan. He will study business at the Angola university.

Berlew was ninth in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, shooting 80 at Zollner, which is the Thunder’s home course on the Trine campus. He shot 79 at Noble Hawk in the East Noble Sectional, and that was good enough to qualify for the Plymouth Regional. He averaged 41.5 in nine-hole matches this spring.

“It’s a long course and I’ve been practicing with my longer irons,” Berlew said of Swan Lake. “I have to hit my long iron shots on the green.”

Berlew hopes his play over the summer will put him in a competitive positions within the Trine golf team.

This is only Berlew’s fourth year playing golf. He used to play baseball.

“I was obsessed hitting dingers and it carried over to golf. Golf has become an addiction and I keep getting better.”

Berlew will begin his regional round today at 8:20 a.m. from the first hole at Swan Lake.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.