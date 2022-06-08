FREMONT — Recent Fremont High graduate Lukas Berlew committed to golfing for Trine University on Tuesday night, two days before playing in his second straight regional tournament at Swan Lake.
Berlew will go to school where siblings Katie and Logan went. Katie Berlew just completed her freshman year at Trine, and she took part in triathlon, cross country and track and field. She was a starter on the NCAA Division III national champion Thunder women’s triathlon team.
“I mostly picked Trine because of my connections there,” Lukas Berlew said. “I’ve had good conversations with their head coach (Noah Warren) when I’ve seen him at tournaments.
“I hope to compete for a varsity spot or a top JV (junior varsity) spot.”
Berlew picked Trine over Grand Valley State, Michigan. He will study business at the Angola university.
Berlew was ninth in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, shooting 80 at Zollner, which is the Thunder’s home course on the Trine campus. He shot 79 at Noble Hawk in the East Noble Sectional, and that was good enough to qualify for the Plymouth Regional. He averaged 41.5 in nine-hole matches this spring.
“It’s a long course and I’ve been practicing with my longer irons,” Berlew said of Swan Lake. “I have to hit my long iron shots on the green.”
Berlew hopes his play over the summer will put him in a competitive positions within the Trine golf team.
This is only Berlew’s fourth year playing golf. He used to play baseball.
“I was obsessed hitting dingers and it carried over to golf. Golf has become an addiction and I keep getting better.”
Berlew will begin his regional round today at 8:20 a.m. from the first hole at Swan Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.