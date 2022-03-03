High Schools Fremont winter awards program set
FREMONT — Fremont High School will hold its winter athletic awards program on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at the school’s auditorium.
Following some opening comments, teams will be dismissed to different rooms throughout the school for breakout sessions for each individual sport. The program will conclude when each coach finishes his or her breakout session.
Eastside seeking junior high track coaches
BUTLER — Eastside is in need of junior high track coaches for the upcoming season. Interested candidates are asked to contact athletic director Aaron Willard at 868-2186, ext. 3003 or by email at awillard@dkeschools.com.
College Basketball Malone makes All-Crossroad Second Team
WINONA LAKE — Grace College sophomore center Elijah Malone was recently picked to the All-Crossroads League Second Team in men’s basketball by league coaches.
The 6-foot-9 Malone averages 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game for the 25-8 Lancers that just won the Crossroads League Tournament as the fifth seed. The Prairie Heights High graduate is shooting 68.5% from the floor (159-232), including 53% from three-point range (17-32). He leads Grace in free throws made and free throws attempted and is shooting 69% from the charity stripe (103-149).
Hales makes All-NCAC Second Team
GREENCASTLE — DePauw University junior guard Elijah Hales was recently selected to the All-North Coast Athletic Conference Second Team for men’s basketball by league coaches.
Hales was fourth in the NCAC in scoring at 18.1 points per game. The Westview High School graduate from Topeka was second in the conference in both three-point percentage (40.6%) and made three-pointers per game (3.2). He also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
Hales scored in double figures in 23 games this season with a season-high of 31 points in a Tiger victory over Salisbury in December.
