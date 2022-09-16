KENDALLVILLE — Visitors will be coming to Kendallville Municipal Airport Saturday by land and by air for the annual Wings and Wheels event.
The almost-all-day fly-in and drive-in kicks off early on Saturday morning at 7 p.m., with the airport open and events running through 4 p.m.
The airport hasn't messed with its year-to-year formula, with the same lineup of food and entertainment at the airport north of Kendallville.
"It's the same. This is our kind of one big shindig that we do every year," airport manager John Kline said.
Wings and Wheels kicks off at 7 a.m. with the pancake breakfast put on by the Eagles, running through 11 a.m. At 11, the Eagles ship out and the East Noble Band Boosters take over, offering lunch through 2 p.m. The Noble County Humane Society will also have baked goods for sale throughout the day to take care of your desert tooth.
The East Noble Band kicks off the lunch hour with a performance at 11 a.m.
For the wheels part of wings and wheels, Max Platt Ford and Lincoln will bring in cars for display and local residents who want to drive in their classics or display cars can park and show off.
On the wings side of things, regional pilots will be flying in for the event, but the bigger draw is the local Young Eagles club, which gives free plane rides to youngsters ages 8-17.
Kline also said he hopes to have Paratus Helicopters, a northeast Indiana tour helicopter group, bring a bird over and give rides, too.
It should be good day for hanging out outdoors and taking to the skies, with the weather forecast in the low 80s with some clouds and lots of sun.
