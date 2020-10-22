WATERLOO — DeKalb Central school board member Greg Lantz has issued a statement regarding a proposal to move the DeKalb County Highway Department to property on C.R. 34 that is owned by the school district.
DeKalb County Commissioners President William Hartman said last week he was considering the site, east of DeKalb High School, as a possible location for the highway department after the potential purchase of a site on C.R. 27 did not work out. He said he had thought about contacting Lantz to see how the commissioners might pursue a potential land purchase from the school district.
Commissioner Don Grogg encouraged Hartman, saying, “Start the ball rolling. Pursue that location.”
The 48-acre site on C.R. 34 owned by the school district is immediately east and south of the county’s Central Communications emergency dispatching center and is used by the DeKalb FFA program.
Lantz addressed the issue during Tuesday night’s school board meeting and also shared his comments Wednesday on his Greg Lantz DeKalb Central School Board Facebook page.
“Bill (Hartman) was simply putting it out there for discussion, as the buildings are currently in poor shape and part of them lie in a flood plain,” Lantz said of the Highway Department’s current headquarters on Ensley Avenue in Auburn.
“Bill also knows that the school board has the authority to approve or deny the request and mentioned my name as he knows me personally, has trust in me, and respects my professional opinion. I applaud Bill for bringing it to a discussion and have heard from community members close to the FFA and agriculture program since the article was published in The Star,” Lantz said.
“I believe the school board should always be open to discussion with other local governments and we should work together to align our priorities whenever possible. However, as I communicated to community members and in the board meeting last night, I will not support actions that will harm a program, especially one that is highly regarded on a local, state, and national level. We should be looking to build on their success and expand the program.
“My family and I have been a part of this community for over 45 years and those that truly know me understand I would not do anything that would have a direct negative impact on the kids in our community.
“Thank you, Bill, for bringing up this issue and hopefully our community can help resolve this important issue for the safety of those working for the highway department. I would much rather see open discussions between local governing bodies with all parties involved rather than a few folks meeting privately to discuss how taxpayer dollars should be used. Please let me know how I can help the county.”
On Monday, school district Superintendent Steve Teders also expressed concerns about the proposed highway department move to the site on C.R. 34. He said the site and resulting traffic would be too close to DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School.
On Monday, Hartman described his discussion of the site as “just a fishing expedition,” but said he had not given up hope in spite of a phone call from Teders.
