TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

NECC Super Duals at Westview, 9 a.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Angola at Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hamilton at Lakeland Christian, 1 p.m. (varsity only)

Bellmont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Westview, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Eastside, 6 p.m.

East Noble at New Haven, 6:30 p.m. (varsity only)

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastside at Bryan (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Lakeland Christian, 4 p.m.

Carroll at East Noble, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Wawasee, 6 p.m.

Angola at Concord, 6 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Michiana at Angola JV (Trine), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Dr. Porter Classic in Ann Arbor, Mich., 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine men and women in American Heartland Conference Tourney No. 4 at Thunderbowl No. 1, Fort Wayne, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine in Indiana Little State at Manchester University, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 2 p.m.

ACHA D2 men, Michigan State at Trine, 4:15 p.m.

Men, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 5 p.m.

ACHA D3, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Calvin at Trine, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Dr. Porter Classic in Ann Arbor, Mich., 9 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP SWIMMING

DeKalb at Fort Wayne South Side, 6:15 p.m.

