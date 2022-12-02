TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
NECC Super Duals at Westview, 9 a.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Angola at Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton at Lakeland Christian, 1 p.m. (varsity only)
Bellmont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Westview, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 6 p.m.
East Noble at New Haven, 6:30 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside at Bryan (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Lakeland Christian, 4 p.m.
Carroll at East Noble, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
Angola at Concord, 6 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Michiana at Angola JV (Trine), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Dr. Porter Classic in Ann Arbor, Mich., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine men and women in American Heartland Conference Tourney No. 4 at Thunderbowl No. 1, Fort Wayne, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine in Indiana Little State at Manchester University, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 2 p.m.
ACHA D2 men, Michigan State at Trine, 4:15 p.m.
Men, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 5 p.m.
ACHA D3, Trine at Marian (Wis.), 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Calvin at Trine, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Dr. Porter Classic in Ann Arbor, Mich., 9 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb at Fort Wayne South Side, 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.