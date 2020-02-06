Indiana Grown released its newest map of local artisans, the Indiana Grown Distillery Trail, on Thursday.
The guide adds to the previous five maps, trails and guides Indiana Grown has developed over the past two years to highlight the various segments of agriculture within its membership. The distillery trail can be downloaded from the web site — indianagrown.org.
Indiana Grown is a statewide branding initiative created by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to highlight local products.
The Distillery Trail features 18 distilleries and their craft spirits, such as whiskey, vodka and gin. Northern Indiana's offerings are sparse, with The Indiana Whiskey Company in South Bend and Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco. The trail only represents Indiana Grown member distilleries and is not an exhaustive list of distilleries in Indiana.
Though not on the map, Three Rivers Distilling Company is located in Fort Wayne. In Angola, 6 Autumns Food and Spirits, 3855 S.R. 127, boasts one of the widest bourbon varieties in the region.
Through the trail, participants will discover Indiana Grown members like Old 55 Distillery, which is Indiana’s only sweet corn distillery and Hotel Tango, a veteran-owned distillery whose name pays tribute to the owner’s military service. The distilleries are all members of Indiana Grown and many choose to partner with Indiana Grown member farms as well for their ingredients. This creates a unique collaboration that is purely Indiana from grain to glass.
“Indiana has a wealth of agritourism destinations and by creating these resources, Indiana Grown is helping shine a spotlight on their members who can attract consumers both inside and outside of the state,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. “Our hope is that Hoosiers, and more broadly all Americans, will realize the quality products Indiana has to offer to those near and far."
Participants on the trail may visit any location to receive a stamp for those distilleries denoted as having multiple locations. There is no time limit to complete the trail, says the web site. As new distilleries join the organization, they will be added to the map.
The Distillery Trail is the latest resource added to the wide selection of maps Indiana Grown has to offer. Released in May of 2018, the Indiana Grown Wine Trail was the first of its kind for the program and featured 31 member wineries. Its success has since resulted in the Wine Trail’s expansion to nearly 50 wineries.
The Indiana Grown Brewery Trail launched on Jan. 30 and highlights 21 Indiana Grown member breweries, including Chapman's Brewing Company in Angola.
“We are proud that our Wine Trail has become the largest in the Midwest, and the overwhelming positive response we have received from members and consumers has our entire team working to meet the demand for more of these trails” said Indiana Grown Program Director Heather Tallman. “Our hope is that with each map, trail and guide, an opportunity is created for consumers to discover and connect with a new area of our membership.”
In addition to the Wine Trail and Brewery Trail, Indiana Grown has developed a number of other guides, including a map of Christmas Tree farms, a Winter Farmers Market map and a Protein Guide listing producers who sell proteins directly to consumers. The Steuben County Farmers Market, held May through October in the Steuben Community Center parking lot in Angola is represented as well as a smattering of other markets throughout the four-county northeastern Indiana area.
