Heartbreak at semi-state
The Leo boys soccer team saw its season come to an end at South Bend St. Joseph during Saturday’s Class 2A semi-state championship.
The host Indians (14-6-2) defeated the Lions 1-0 with the game’s lone goal coming from junior Kyle Smith.
The Lions finished their season with a 16-3-1 record, claiming the school’s first ever regional title over Western.
St. Joseph will go on to face Evansville Memorial in the state finals Saturday.
Leo runners finish seasons at semi-state
Two Leo runners finished their seasons at the New Haven Cross Country Semi-State on Saturday, as rain beat down on the Purdue Fort Wayne course.
Eden Norris had the top finish for the Lions, placing 31st out of 178 runners in the girls race. She crossed the finish line in 19:31.7.
Bishop Dwenger senior Erin Strzelecki was the individual winner with a time of 17:29.4. Carroll was the team winner with 50 points.
Leo’s Tyler Hartleroad finished 65th out of 180 runners in the boys race, crossing the finish line in 17:00.6.
Concordia Lutheran won the boys race with 49 points, thanks to a first-place finish by Reece Gibson in 15:34.3.
Leo girls make all-conference team
One Leo player made the first team and five Lions were honored overall on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls soccer team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
One player received an honorable mention.
Freshman Audrey Abel was Leo’s first-team choice. Abel finished the season with 18 goals and 7 assists. She was the second leading goal scorer in Indiana for the freshman class, and the top-scoring freshman among Class 2A teams. Abel also ran on the varsity cross country team at the same time and will be a double varsity letter winner.
Defender Gloria Coolman, goalkeeper Sarah Schleinkofer, midfielder Lauren Bailey and forward Samantha Sanderlin were named to the second team.
Defender Emma Tkacz received an honorable mention.
Other conference players receiving honors were:
First team
Goalkeeper — Sydney Mansfield, DeKalb; Kodi Douglass, Huntington North.
Defender — Emma Keane, Bellmont; Katie Melcher, Huntington North; Madison Woodward, Columbia City; Brooke Bowers, DeKalb.
Midfielder — Hope Lewis, DeKalb; McKenzie McMahon and Lanae Gilbert, Bellmont; Addie Wiley, Huntington North.
Forward — Rylie Velez, Bellmont; Skye Roberts, Columbia City; Grace Snyder, DeKalb.
Second team
Goalkeeper — Bailey Shidler, Columbia City.
Defender — Haleigh Wesley and Sydney Keene, Bellmont; Jaylin Carroll, DeKalb.
Midfielder — Courtney Tobin and Margo Keller, Columbia City; Riley Exford, DeKalb.
Forward — Isabel Wilson, Bellmont; Mary Cotter, Columbia City; Felicia Haddix, Norwell.
Honorable mention
Goalkeeper — Lauren Lash, East Noble; Dani Gavilanez, Norwell.
Defender — Jordan Rhymer, Bellmont; Sophia Gruszcyck, East Noble; Katie Smith, DeKalb.
Midfielder — Kenzie Fuelling and Emily Bergman, Bellmont; Charity Lewis, DeKalb; Sophie Elmore, Norwell.
Forward — Brielle Miller, DeKalb; Holly Butler, East Noble; Dakia Dubose, Norwell.
