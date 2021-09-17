LIGONIER — West Noble sixth grade science teacher Becky Younce could write a book about the “kid stories” she’s collected in her years of teaching. These stories run the spectrum of sad, happy or funny.
“I had a student bring me a bat in a freezer box with saran wrap over it,” Younce said. “I have retrieved multiple wild and captive snakes from the building. Randy and I rescued an “alligator” from the trees of Ligonier.”
The “alligator” was an iguana that someone had released outdoors.
Other stories are life changing.
“The one student interaction that changed my way of thinking was when I had a student who had a glioblastoma brain tumor that was diagnosed the spring before I had her,” Younce said. “She came to school every day and kept telling me that she needed to be at school because someone needed her. She changed my way of thinking and reversed the roles, teaching me that someone needs me at school and I need to be there and be looking for who needs me. Thank you Lauren for those very wise words.”
That year, Lauren succumbed to her illness in January. Her passing inspired her classmates to give birth to the west Noble Memorial Garden, where she could be remembered and honored. Younce recalled that teachable moment:
“They wanted to build a butterfly garden and we needed water, so a guy came in and showed us a waterfall system,” she said. “When he was done, I asked the cost and was floored to find out it was $12,000.”
“I in turn told the kids I thought that was a little out of their price range. They proceeded to tell me they could do it. Needless to say, the students showed me what you can do when you are passionate about something. When I added up all the grants and donations, it came to a total of $26,000.”
Younce chose her career by following in the footsteps of her father, an educator in Prairie Heights Community Schools for 37 years. During her college years, her father often reminded her that people choose education for the outcome, not the income.
Younce has had interesting outcomes, even in her small corner of the West Noble community. Her students have made their mark in many places all over the world.
“I have a student who worked with NASA, numerous doctors, dentists, police officers, physical therapists, missionaries, mechanics, bankers, teachers…. you name it,” Younce said. “I even have a professional race horse driver.”
Outside of school, Younce is a LaGrange County 4-H leader and attends the LaGrange Church of God.
Younce recommends reading “Cowboy Ethics” by James Owens, and has used ideas from Ron Clark’s “Essential 55” book.
“I use his (Owens) Code of the West in my classroom to help guide my students in decision-making processes,” she said.
