Keegan M. Angel is the son of Leslie and Matthew Angel.
He will be attending Huntington University the fall with a goal to be professionally successful and financially stable.
While at Garrett, he has been active in National Honor Society, cross country and track.
One of his favorite memories happened during his freshman year at a cross country invitational at Indiana Wesleyan that “turned into more of a mud fun run.
“We all had pretty slow times due to the weather, but it was still a lot of fun,” he recalls.
Cheaper gasoline is on his list of changes he would like to see.
Ten years from now, he would like to be doing whatever makes him happy.
As a sophomore, COVID-19 caused his track season to be canceled.
“I hope that COVID causes everybody’s immune systems to get stronger,” he said.
Nataley JoAnn Armstrong is the daughter of Ben and Kim Armstrong
Future plans are to attend Malone University to play basketball and major in exercise science. Her career goal either physical therapy or as a sports medicine physician assistant to be able to help athletes rehab and prevent injuries to ensure that they can make a full return back to playing the sports that they love.
She has been active in cross country, basketball, track, student council, Athletic Leadership Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and National Honors Society.
Awards include All-Conference, All-Area, and Semi-State Qualifier (2018-2021), Academic All-State (2020, 2021) in cross country; All-Conference (2020-2022), All-Area (2019-2022), KPC Prep of the Year 2022, IBCA All-State Honorable Mention (2022), Academic All-State (2022) in basketball; Conference (2019, 2021), All-Area (2021), State Qualifier 400-meter dash (2021), Academic All-State (2021) in track; high honor roll all four years and NECC All-Academic Team.
Her most memorable moment at GHS would be winning the regional title in basketball her senior year.
“It was a goal we had set for ourselves and something we were working for all year. The feeling when the buzzer went off and the community of Garrett stormed the court was surreal,” she said.
Changes she would like to see in America and the world in the coming decade would be more people following their passion when choosing a career instead of picking what makes sense financially or what other people want you to do.
Ten years from now, she hopes to have obtained a doctorate degree in physical therapy and to be working for a college or professional team as a physical therapist.
“The COVID-19 crisis has affected my life by giving me a lot of time to spend working towards my personal goals. I hope this helps me realize the importance of always working on bettering myself,” she said.
Jesse M Badger is the son of John and Louise Badger.
Future plans are to go work and get more sleep.
At GHS, he was a member of the Railroader football and wrestling teams all four years and one year in track. He was named All-Conference wrestling.
He names Mark Claxton as having made an impact on his high school career.
His hope for the US in the future is “A new President.”
Jordan Renee Baer is the daughter of Bobbie and Josh Baer.
She plans to attend Trine University to study biology.
“Personally, I want to have passion and perseverance in the activities I pursue. My career goals are to obtain a scuba-diving certification, earn a bachelor’s degree in biology, and attend graduate school for marine biology,” she said.
At GHS, she has participated in cheerleading, track and field, Key Club, National Honor Society, and Environmental Club.
She is an honor roll student and received the Tri-Kappa awards during all four years.
“Garrett High School gave me a distinguished education and developed my leadership and ingenuity,” she said. “I enjoyed going to school; the atmosphere was different from others. They cared about us and our well-being. I loved being a student at GHS.”
The teachers within the Interdisciplinary Creative Collaborative program have made an impact her life.
“They always push for creativity and want you to learn how you like. They made learning enjoyable, but also taught us how to manage our time wisely,” she added.
Her most memorable moment was the time Principal Matt Smith played the drums in front of the entire school during the Japanese showcase.
In the future, she would like to see others become less critical of one another’s opinions and see more gratitude in people.
Ten years from now, she wants to be conducting a research study somewhere on a coastal ecosystem.
“The (COVID) crisis took a lot of opportunities from me and others I know. We had to miss out on so much, and now we know not to take anything for granted. I hope coming out of this people are more positive about their lifestyle and learn also that there’s no time to waste,” she said.
Brayden Matthew Baker is the son of Amy and Craig Baker.
He plans to study exercise science at Ball State with personal goals to finish an undergraduate degree and allow himself to move forward to a graduate degree.
While at GHS, he has been active on the football, wrestling, track and field and golf teams, a member of Salty Surveyors, was a Globe National Award Winner, and earned other honors and technical honors.
Teachers Dustin Sewelin, Anthony Thomas and Jason Wiley made a big impact on his high school career.
His most memorable high school moment was advancing to state in wrestling.
He would like to see a continued push toward personal health and education on the topic in the US.
Ten years from now, he hopes to have found a good place for himself as a personal trainer/dietitian.
“I don’t feel very affected by the (COVID) crisis; if anything, it gave me a chance to have free time from my busy lifestyle,” he adds.
Nickolas Jeremy Barden is the son Holly Lash and Jeremy Barden.
He plans to enter the workforce as a welder following graduation.
He has been a member of the GHS basketball, track and soccer teams, having lettered in two sports.
Barden gives high marks for his education at Garrett.
Teachers having impacted his high school career include Chad Sutton for starting the Career Development Program that put him on a great career path.
Also, Mrs. Ponko because she keeps me on track. Mrs. Myers because she helped me with my work. Mr Claxton because he always made class fun.
Beating Central Noble on Senior Night for soccer was his best moment.
He would like to see the world go back to normal.
His goal is to have a stable job and own his own home with a family.
He was quarantined three times and had to miss school and sports due to COVID.
Joel Wendell Barkey is the son of Craig and Heather Barkey.
He will be going to Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia with a goal “to be the hardest worker on my crew.”
He was a member of the Railroader track team and earned a lot of experience through the Building Trades program at Garrett.
Instructor Tyler Emerick helped him to get paid internships in different fields.
His high school highlight was building a house.
Barkey would like to see more people going to work in the U.S.
In 10 years, he would like to be leading a traveling lineman crew.
Kaitlyn Taylor Bergman the daughter of Kelly and Alexandria Bergman
After graduation she plans to attend Ball State University and major in nursing.
Her career goals include receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, gaining experience in a facility in Indiana, and passing the CPN exam. With her credentials, she plans to become a pediatric travel nurse.
While at Garrett High School, she has been involved in softball, basketball, golf, volleyball and color guard. She has also been active in Student Council, National Honor Society, Railway Cafe Internship, Parkview Hospital Internship, and the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.
During high school, she was named the Garrett State Bank Student Athlete of the Week, NECC All-Conference, and recognized as part of the Academic Dream Team.
Bergman also received recognition as a three-sport varsity athlete, team captain, Student Council officer, and member of the National Honor Society. Her athletic teams have been recognized as NECC Regular Season Champions, NECC Tournament Champions, WANE-OPS Team of the Week, 3A Sectional Champions, and 3A Regional Champions.
“I believe I have had a well-rounded education at Garrett. I am most appreciative of my opportunities to intern in the Railway Cafe and on the Medical and Surgery Floor at Parkview DeKalb,” she said.
Julie DePew would be an educator at Garrett that has made a significant contribution in her life, she adds.
“As a teacher and coach, she has supported me through hardships and successes. She has always encouraged me to be the best version of myself and was instrumental in helping me develop leadership.”
One of her most memorable moments at GHS was her first year as a member of the Girls Golf Team.
“Having never touched a golf club before in my life, Ms. DePew welcomed me on the team and laughed alongside me as I lost countless balls, broke signs, targeted golf carts, damaged trees, and destroyed numerous drivers, including her own.
“At one specific practice she and fellow teammates planted an exploding golf ball for me to drive. As it puffed smoke into the air, I stood dumbfounded and we all had a good laugh!” she recalls.
In the coming years, she would like to see Americans unite together to form a stronger union in rebuilding our economy and supporting world peace.
Ten years from now, she hopes to be a traveling pediatric nurse, who is married and beginning a family.
“The pandemic has helped develop my character and perseverance through unexpected hardships,” she said of the past two years.
Chloe Sophia Best is the daughter of Brian and Tamara Best.
She plans to attend Cedarville University for Visual Communication with a personal and career goal is to own her own graphic design business.
She has been active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and National Honor Society.
Best is a certified in Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Excel and a four-year Tri Kappa Academic award recipient.
She rates her education at Garrett an 8-out-of-10.
“I feel I learned more life skills while working at Shorty’s Steakhouse and through my internship with Hometown Graphic Design than I did while in the classroom. Overall, I enjoyed my time at GHS. I appreciate the love and kindness shown to me by teachers and staff,” she said.
Teachers Ron Frickey and Monica Cone played significant roles in her education.
“They always have good attitudes, and encouraged me in my academic and life goals,” said Best.
Her favorite high school moment was passing all her certification tests in Microsoft and Adobe.
In the future, she would like to see gas prices go down and “hopefully we have better leadership...and of course, world peace.”
She looks forward to being a girl boss in the future be owning and operating her how graphic design business.
“I feel I missed out on a portion of education during my sophomore year,” she said of COVID.
“I was looking forward to Mrs. Gilliland’s English Honors class, but it was cut short, and I feel less prepared to compose college level papers. For me, the positive side to COVID-19 was the opportunity to spend more time with my family,” she added.
Logan Gray Borns is the son of Corrin and Joe Borns.
He plans on joining the Air Force and becoming a pilot with a career goal to become an international or commercial pilot.
He has been a member of the marching band all four years of high school.
Borns received All-Conference awards in golf and Athlete of the Week recognition.
“Mark Claxton has been one of the most significant parts of my high school experience and just recently he took other students and me to Washington D.C.,” said Borns.
“One of my most memorable moments would have to be going on a group trip to Washington D.C., and those memories I will keep with me for the rest of my life.”
In the future, he would like to see lowered gas prices.
Ten years from now, he hopes to be flying planes and living his best life as a pilot.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made me a bit more outgoing and got me much closer to both my family and my friends, I would say one of the best things that is to come from COVID-19 is the greater standards for cleanliness,” he adds.
Alexandria Rose Bush is the daughter of Sarah Bush and James Bush.
She plans to enter the employment field with a career goal to become a freelance artist.
She has been active in the Garrett Encore Show Choir in high school
Bush rates her education a 6 out of 10.
“While the teachers are great at teaching, some areas and teaching techniques did not work for me,” she said.
Teacher Jennifer Fast made a significant contribution to her attitude towards professional settings.
“Being in her programs has caused me to grow as a responsible adult,” she said.
“My most memorable moment was when Mr. (Jacob) Clifford sat in and subbed for choir at the beginning of my junior year. We all jammed out, even Mr. Clifford, to Whitney Houston,” she recalls.
“I hope for equality…actual equality. I want to see an America that can look at someone different and accept the person as an equal and not someone lower,” she said of the future.
Ten years from now, she wants to be freelancing in art.
“The Covid-19 crisis allowed me to get closer to a positive set of friends in my life, despite the fact that I’ve never seen them outside of a screen,” said Bush.
Gabrielle Faith Butler is the daughter of Stacy Ferguson.
She plans to attend Purdue University in Fort Wayne for physiology.
Her goal is to get through high school, receive good grades and graduate.
She has been active in the Encore Show Choir at GHS and has achieved perfect attendance.
“I love the classes they have to offer,” she said of her education. “I definitely give it 5 stars!”
A few elementary teachers like Deborah Smith, Tasha Getts, and Tim Kidder were significant contributors to her education along with high school teachers are Bobbie Kennedy, Mark Claxton and Tyler Emrick.
“Most memorable moment is always the end of the school year; it’s so great to see everyone together,” she adds.
Ten years from now, she hopes to be done with college and living somewhere and having a good job.
“It affected my life by seeing what all COVID took away; then, once it was back, I think we all can agree that we enjoyed those things we missed that COVID took. I hope a positive will be that people appreciate each other more and not be so careless,” Butler said.
Angel Jo Michelle Carpenter is the daughter of Victoria DePew.
She plans to work at the Kroger in Auburn.
Her personal goal is to get good grades and be successful in all she does.
Carpenter has earned the perfect attendance award at GHS.
She rates her education a 10-out-of-10 because there are a lot of people who can help you.
Teacher Susan Evertts has made an impact in her high school experience.
“Mrs. Evertts helped me with my work. She pushed me to get tough with things,” said Carpenter.
“I will remember the love that we had for each other and hanging out with people,” she said of her time at GHS.
In the future, she would like to see people make good decisions and do the right thing.
“COVID affected my life a lot by preventing me from going to different places,” she said of the pandemic.
Emily Anne Marie Caywood-Fralick is the daughter of Kara Caywood.
She will be attending Huntington University as a pre-veterinary major.
“My goal I have set for myself is to keep pushing forward no matter what gets thrown at you,” she said.
She has been active in FFA, Student Athletic training and earned high honor roll.
Caywood-Fralick gives her education at Garrett a perfect score.
“I love Garrett. We are like a big family,” she said.
“Mrs. Tinkler and Mrs. Schenkel made a significant contribution to my education because they have always been there for me and helping me and cheering me on with my goals,” she adds.
Her most memorable moment was winning third place in District for FFA
She would like to see lower prices in the future.
In 10 years, she wants to own her own veterinary clinic.
“(COVID) affected a lot of friendships. What I hope positive comes out is that we know what to expect when something happens like this again,” she adds.
Austin Dean Clifford is the son of Annette Percle and Lyle Percle.
He plans to further his career in HVAC installation, thanks to the teaching he received at school and what he is being taught at work.
His career goal is become an HVAC retro journeyman.
Overall, he rates his education a 9/10.
“Teachers were very helpful and tried their best to understand me and how I learn. I wouldn’t be who I am today if I didn’t go to Garrett,” said Clifford.
“Back in the first two years, I had shop class. This was most likely my favorite time of the day, as I got to work with the now-retired Mr. (Jim) Slain. He was a great man who taught me how to be safe around all kinds of equipment and taught me valuable lessons about life and work ethic. “However, I would say the most influence I had here at Garrett came from my favorite teacher of all time, Mr. (Tyler) Emrick. He was the one who pushed me to succeed, and not just me, but many others in my class. His style of teaching is very straight -forward and cuts all the nonsense that catches most people and prohibits them from properly learning. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without Mr. Emrick.”
As far as his most memorable moment?
“Well, it hasn’t happened yet, but last year they had a meeting for all the CDP seniors who were getting signed on to their particular fields. The owners of the company come to the school, and there are small presentations about each student and what they’ve accomplished. That will most likely be the most memorable moment of my high school career,” he said.
In the future, he would like to see people cultivate more useful skills, like carpentry and plumbing.
“Everyone always aspires to be the same thing as everyone else, and it creates a very hostile environment in the hiring world. I’d also like to see less control being given to big corporations, as they get way too much sway in the politics of the world,” said Clifford.
In 10 years, he would like to be training his own apprentice in HVAC work.
“Honestly, COVID didn’t really affect my life at all. It hit at a time where I wasn’t really doing much, so all it really did was keep me at home, and I was fine with that.”
Alyssa Renee Combs is the daughter of Shawna Roahrig and Steve Combs.
She plans to enter the military, possibly the U.S. Air Force.
She has been active in the Encore Show Choir and earned Tri Kappa Awards.
Combs gives a perfect score for her education.
Instructors Victor Hammond and Shannon Swonger both pushed her to do better.
Finishing her senior year early has been memorable, she added.
“I would like to see people accept other people for who they are,” she said of the future.
Ten years from now, her goal is to be in the U.S. Air Force.
“Covid-19 didn’t really affect my life. I had some bumps in the road but got back on track,” she adds.
Jorge Alberto Dominguez Jr. is the son of Jorge Dominguez and Destiney Douglas.
He sees himself in a job in trades, preferably welding or construction.
“My career should be something that I enjoy doing every day. I like to work with my hands by building and making things,” he said.
He has been a member of the wrestling, football and baseball teams.
Dominguez credits Career Development Program director for making an impact on his education.
“He pushed me to achieve my goals and be a better person,” he said.
His most memorable high school moment was when he was chased down the halls with candy in his hand.
In the future, he would like to see no war and more positivity.
Ten years from now, he wants to make his own business.
“COVID-19 cheated everyone out of a year of school. It affected the social lives of people. I hope people will be kind and understanding to one another,” said Dominguez.
Rylee Renee Fisher is the daughter of Aimee and Kyle Fisher.
She plans to continue her education at Indiana University of Fort Wayne for dental assisting.
Her personal goal is to be successful in her career along with having a great family life.
She has been involved in volleyball, softball, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was the vice president for her Junior class.
Fisher has received All-Academic Honors for volleyball this past season.
“I would rate my education high because I have earned quite a bit of college credits, and those college classes have helped me understand the content more,” she said.
“Mrs. (Hannah) Gilliland has made a significant contribution to not only my education, but to my life. If I had any questions, she would be the one who I would go to and she is always very helpful. I am very thankful for her being a teacher here at Garrett. Mrs. (Katie) Treesh has also made an impact on my education. She is very helpful and if I had a question she was always willing to help,” said Fisher.
“One of the most memorable moments at Garrett would be my senior volleyball season, going to football games, and this year having a Homecoming dance. Those will be things that I will miss once I graduate,” she adds.
In the future, she hopes to see more people starting to get along. Important people who do not get along hurt our country.
“I hope to have a family by then, along with being employed at a dentist or orthodontist office. I want to be successful in my career with the balance of a family,” said Fisher.
“COVID-19 impacted my life by showing me to never miss an opportunity to take advantage of what is offered to me. As the pandemic went through its course, I saw many opportunities that were taken away from me my sophomore year. I hope that everyone will realize that life is too short to take for granted.”
Elizabeth Ann Gilbert is the daughter of Michele Esselman and Jim Gilbert.
She plans to pursue employment following graduation with a goal to make challenges for herself.
“It’s really good,” Gilbert said of her education at Garrett.
Instructor Megan Hanes and IA Olivia Hanes made a significant impact on her high school experience.
“Getting to make new friends,” was her most memorable moment.
“I don’t think changes would do much,” she said of the future.
Ten years from now, she plans to be working.
Charles Richard Gingery Jr. she is the son of Darla Gingery.
He plans to find employment following graduation.
“Have fun in life so that it’s not boring,” he said of his personal goal.
He has been involved with D&D (dungeons and dragons) during high school.
Instructors Alex Saxer, Tyler Emrick, and Ryan Hathaway significantly contributed to his education.
“I hope there are no more threats of a pandemic or World War 3,” he said of the future.
Jaxson Kristoffer Gould is the son of Bill and Heather Gould.
He will be attending The University of Saint Francis to play football and earn a degree in psychology.
“My goals are to help others and to become a good role model for those who look up to me,” he said.
He has been active in football, basketball and track.
“I enjoyed my time at Garrett High School because of the people who made high school so memorable for me,”said Gould.
The homecoming game against West Noble and seeing his teammates come together is his most memorable high school moment.
“I’d like to see others judge people on their actions and not their beliefs,” he said of the future.
Ten years from now, “I want to have a hot wife, lots of money, and a big house.”
“(COVID) made me realize that sometimes things happen and our plans change. I now know that I have to be able to adapt,” he adds.
Marissa Rylee Green is the daughter of Joseph and Maurielle Green.
She will be attending Trine University, Angola, while earning a major in biology and focusing on wildlife biology and conservation.
“I always strive to be better than I was the day before, and I set a new goal every day,” she said of her personal goals.
She has been involved with cheerleading, softball and FFA at GHS. Green received her FFA Green Hand degree, is a 2-year recipient of the principal scholar award and earned six varsity letters.
“I really like Garrett. I came from a very large high school to a smaller classroom environment at Garrett, and I really enjoy how the teachers are able to focus more on each individual student,” she said of her education.
“Instructor Sam Malcolm has been significant because he has always been there when I needed help and made a personal connection with each of his students. I always look forward to going to my next class when he’s my teacher,” said Green.
In the upcoming decade, she hopes to see more acceptance within the diversity of Americans.
Ten years from now, she wants to be a wildlife conservationist living on the east coast of Florida.
“COVID-19 did not allow me to complete my softball season my sophomore year, which I was really looking forward to, but I don’t think it has affected my future. I hope a positive that comes from this crisis is that people appreciate the freedom that we have as Americans, and that healthcare workers get the appreciation they deserve,” she adds.
Micah George Greven is the son of Jodie and Damon Greven.
He is currently fulfilling his welding apprenticeship with a goal be the best employee he can be.
During freshman year, he was on the wrestling team; during senior year he joined the Garrett trap shooting team.
He has earned a welding technology certificate from Ivy Tech.
He gives his education at Garrett a perfect score.
“My freshman year was rough — I had just transferred from being homeschooled, and I wasn’t used to Canvas and PowerSchool like the other kids. My teachers treated us more like family. The class atmosphere was funny at times and serious, but altogether these four years at Garrett were some of the best years of my life,” Greven said.
“I think my resource room has had a major impact on my high school years. They all helped me when I didn’t understand an assignment,” he said.
“There’s so many to choose from, so I’m going to say everything,” as far as special moments.
In the future, he would like to see more responsible, productive citizens.
“Well, I’d say it was inconvenient and annoying, but I learned my geometry better, so that was a positive thing,” he said of the pandemic.
Arianna Leigh Grindstaff is the daughter of Crystal and Aaron Grindstaff.
She plans on attending Ball State University and pursuing a major in pre-medicine.
“My goal is to be an anesthesiologist; I plan to push myself to help as many people as I can,” she said.
She was a freshman cheerleader and a member of student council and joined FFA her sophomore year.
“(Mark) Claxton will always be significant to my education. He has always been so patient and is never hesitant to sit down with me when I need help,” she said.
“My most memorable moment at GHS would be when (Assistant Principal Justin) Weber was stunting with the cheerleaders at a pep session,” Grindstaff recalls.
“I would like to see America become more unified. Right now, we are a very divided country, and that is not how it should be,” she said of the future.
“Ten years from now I want to be working as an anesthesiologist in a hospital somewhere in the south with a stable family,” she adds.
“Covid-19 affected me both negatively and positively. My education struggled, but I found a love for helping people through it. I hope it helps people understand the importance of helping others.”
Ava Elizabeth Grubbs is the daughter of Shawn Grubbs.
She plans to continue her career as an early childhood teaching assistant with a goal to become a preschool teacher.
She is a member of the GHS social studies academic team and has been on the honor roll and earned an award for economics and Tri Kappa Awards.
Grubbs rates her education at Garrett an 8.
“I feel that Garrett goes into education opportunities that most schools do not. Garrett is very career-based in education, and you truly have good options to prepare yourself for the future here which is my favorite part. There are certain authoritarian rules that can hinder your education,” she said.
Instructors Hannah Gilliland, Katie Treesh and Mark Claxton all made a significant contribution to her education at Garrett.
“Students can tell when teachers actually care. It is a very significant difference in speech, attitude and behavior. These are three teachers who actually cared.
“Mrs. Gilliland gave us lots of challenging assignments and wasn’t afraid to get us out of our comfort zone. Mrs. Treesh connected us to many outside resources during our curriculum which helps so much more than most teachers may realize. She also conducted educational games, and gave lectures that actually stuck with us. Mr. Claxton had a unique teaching style that helped with information immensely. He talked with us over and over, engaged us in conversation, and connected our conversations with what we were actually learning. The information actually sticks with you long after your final exam,” she said.
Getting dumped on her junior prom night was her most memorable high school moment.
“I hope the United States can become more self-aware of their issues. I hope America can become less of an “every man for himself” country as it has been. It seems that many people believe we are “the greatest nation in the world” and see no room for improvement.
“I hope that someday Americans will realize that they could work together as a country. I hope that the U.S. establishes affordable healthcare. I would like to see a decrease in the racism and sexism of this nation. I don’t care if other countries are more racist, or more sexist, America can still improve,” she said.
Ten years from now, she would like to live in a one-bedroom apartment with her spouse and be a preschool teacher.
“COVID-19 really only affected my education. Other than that, I feel very unaffected. I hope that with this crisis, we can learn to have more empathy for one another,” she adds.
Mia Marie Gullett is the daughter of Adam and Amee Gullett.
She plans to attend Ball State University and receive an architecture degree.
“A personal goal of mine is to graduate with the smallest amount of debt possible while pursuing my career in a timely manner. I would like to start off my career after graduation as quickly and from there go on to hopefully build enough experience to start my own business,” she said.
Gullett has been a member of National Honor Society, Harbor Freight Student Committee, soccer team, softball team, golf team, and previously was a class president.
“I would rate my education at Garrett very highly. They have given me the ability to look into certain careers and allowed me to narrow down what I really want to pursue early on. These courses open up so many opportunities, such as college credits and competitive internships. I now have so many more connections and benefits that I wouldn’t if I didn’t attend Garrett,” she said.
All of my PLTW (Project Lead the Way) teachers have made significant contributions to my education. They have all put in time and effort to make sure I am able to reach my full potential,” Gullett said.
Her most memorable moments are probably all her last games in all her sports.
“I would like to see a larger need for my career. A larger need means I’ll have plenty of business and won’t have to worry about finding a job,” she said.
Ten years from now, she would like to have her own architectural business in Fort Wayne.
“COVID-19 affected me somewhat. I was just about to get my license before we got stuck in the mandates. It didn’t really matter if I could drive or not because I was not allowed to leave my house at all for a few months. A positive aspect from this is I have become a lot more social. I go to all the events I can possibly go to because I don’t want to miss out on these opportunities that might not be around one day,” Gullett adds.
Grace Mae Haaser is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Haaser.
She plans to take a gap year to find herself and have time to decide what she wants to do.
“Although teaching comes to mind, I definitely want to pursue a career in animal or environmental science,” she said. “A big goal of mine is to take steps to help the environment and create a stable world for the next generations to come.”
She was mainly involved in the Garrett Marching Band.
Haaser has received multiple Tri Kappa awards. For regional ISSMA, she received two golds, and at ISSMA state, she received two golds with distinction.
She rates her experience at Garrett as 8/10.
“Most of the students there are accepting of all types of people although there are tolerated outliers. I deeply enjoy the ICC program Garrett offers. I have made many meaningful connections, and I felt encouraged to learn more,” she said.
“Mrs. Swonger introduced me into teaching, which is something I’m now heavily considering pursuing in my future. She worked so hard just so that I can participate in her classes, and to make sure that I’m caught up. She was always willing to help me out whenever I needed it, and was such a big motivation to me.
“Mr. Thomas (ICC) made science enjoyable for me. His lessons, lectures, and tasks opened my eyes to how important and interesting science can be. Our discussions inspired me to look more into topics in my free time, and he never shied away from educational conversations, and was always there for me when I needed help.
“Mr. Hammond, although I didn’t have many classes with him, proved to be incredibly passionate about history. He has made a great influence on the academy. His seminars are very interactive, and inclines the students to look deeper into topics other classes may not go into. Even through dark topics, he is able to put a smile on anyone’s face and makes the ICC a comforting place to learn.
“Miss Tom is an incredible teacher. She is very patient, kind, and encouraging. I never feel anxious to go into her class because the environment she creates is very welcoming, enjoyable, and secure. She is able to make it clear that it is okay to make a mistake or need help because we are all learning together, and that she will always be willing to help. She integrates all types of learning into her lessons, and asks for advice and opinions regularly, and makes our voices feel heard,” she said.
Her most memorable moment at GHS was when she performed at ISSMA State for solo and ensemble.
“Learning, practicing, and watching other people grow is one of the greatest things, even if I was nervous. I would not have been able to do it without the support and from my fellow band members,” she said.
“I would love to see more steps taken to make America more eco-friendly, ending poverty, and making education more available for everyone,” she said of the future.
Ten years from now, she wants to be working towards making her home a better place to live, whether that be through teaching others, participating in ongoing research, or being an activist.
“COVID-19 was a very scary experience. Being locked up for months at home, worrying for my safety and the safety of my friends and family, was definitely nerve racking. Through this, I was able to learn how to be more comfortable with myself and build better habits. I hope others will learn that if we all work together, we can beat something as terrifying as COVID-19. I also deeply hope this quarantine helps shed light on mental health and awareness,” Haaser adds.
David Lee Hammond is the son of Robert and Stephanie Schmitt.
He will be collaborating with old friends and shipping off for basic training in the United States Air Force.
“I encourage myself to be the better Hammond, and I have enlisted in the US Air Force,” he said of his personal and career goals.
He was a member of the wrestling team for one year and an FFA member for two years.
Hammond earned Tri-Kappa academics awards all four years and also high honor roll.
“I have attended Garrett schools since kindergarten, and my experience with the community and teachers was mostly kind and compatible. I cherish many great memories with my old and new friends along with my fellow teachers,” he said.
Mrs. Rebecca Wright, Dustin Sewelin, Mark Claxton, Austin Freels, David Martin, Mrs. Julie Williams and Jason Wiley were teachers that significantly contributed to his education.
“My most memorable moment would have to be when (Principal Matt) Smith and (Assistant Principal Jacob) Clifford approached me during passing period and showed me a picture of Fox News sports broadcaster Peter Hood, and Mr. Clifford asked me, “Hey David, is he your twin?” Immediately, we were all filled with laughs, and I wish I could have gotten that picture with Peter and Clifford.
“I would like to see less diversity. I would like to come back after my six years in active duty service and hopefully see unity between the people, where we do not decide our friends or companions because of their political views. I still believe most people are good, but I would like to see a more united country again among our people,” he said of the future.
Ten years from now, he sees himself living in a loving home with hopefully a family and also a career either related to mechanics or engineering.
“I lost many memories during my sophomore year; I also did not like returning to school my junior year and having to wear a face mask; regular human interaction was limited, and that was saddening. People will hopefully be able to triumph and come back stronger as they know they survived the pandemic. People will also be able to enjoy normal human interaction again,” Hammond said.
Lola Christine Hanchar is the daughter of Sherry and David Hanchar.
She will be attending Ball State as a pre-med major.
“My goal is to be able to change plans if I decide I would be happier doing something else, like with my college major or profession plans,” she said.
At GHS, she has been involved in a philanthropy group, science team and was in show choir.
She has earned Tri Kappa awards and outstanding performance in biomedical science.
“I really enjoy going to school at Garrett. The dual enrollment opportunities are great,” Hanchar said of her education.
“Mr. (Dustin) Sewelin has been really helpful, considering he has some of the most difficult classes. He’s great at teaching and explaining difficult concepts,” she said.
The last day of school last year was pretty memorable, Hanchar adds.
She would like gas prices to keep coming down in the future. Ten years from now, she hopes to either be in medical school or have a different career.
“(COVID) made school pretty hard. I hope we learn from our mistakes,” Hanchar said.
Hayden Ansel Harlan is the son of Heidi Harlan.
After graduating from high school, he plans to go to college so that he might be able to apply for a job in the building trades program.
“The only goals that I have made for the future would be to get a job in the construction industry,” he said.
“When it comes to education, I have a decent education in math, I was good at U.S. History back in my junior year, English wasn’t one of my strong suits, I wasn’t that great at construction tests, I did pretty well at health and chemistry, and geography wasn’t as great as those two.”
Teachers Tyler Emrick and Ray Placencia are influences “because they’re always helpful with my questions.”
His most memorable GHS moment is when he did show choir all day before Spring Break back in freshman year.
“I plan to do some work as a professional carpenter, so I can build houses and buildings,” he said of the future.
“Some effects of COVID would be canceling the fourth term of my sophomore year, keeping me cooped up in my house, getting quarantined on my 18th birthday, and being stuck wearing face masks in certain situations. My positive hopes are for me to survive,” he said.
Halle Mae Hathaway is the daughter of Ryan and Amanda Hathaway.
She will be entering the United States Air Force right out of high school, while also studying criminal justice and English.
“My goals are to be the best possible person that I can be. I want to work hard and achieve greatness throughout my life and my career. I would like to help people not only in my community, but all around the world,” she said.
She has been a part of the Garrett Key Club, National Honor Society, and girls basketball, volleyball, golf and softball teams.
She received six varsity letters, four year participation in basketball and softball, two times all conference in basketball, two times basketball sectional champions, one time basketball regional champions, Academic All-State, NHS member, Key Club Officer, and SKILLS third place winner of the CSI section.
She rates her education at Garrett a 9/10.
“I’ve learned so much at this school, and I am proud to be a Garrett Railroader. I feel there could be a few more options for students to pursue their future careers, and maybe more options for foreign languages. However, this was a school and an education that I will never forget,” she said.
Mrs. (Becky) Wright has made a significant contribution to my education by teaching me the importance of writing and literature. I was in the academy for English for half of my school career, and it was refreshing to actually learn English from a teacher instead of learning it myself. I found it refreshing to learn a subject that I already loved directly from a teacher and end up loving the subject even more in the end,” she said.
“My most memorable moment at GHS was watching the graduates practice graduation as I was a junior. I remember thinking about how it would be my turn the next year and how I would soon embark in the real world just like those graduates were,” Hathaway adds.
She would like to see equality everywhere in America in the coming decade, “where I don’t have to turn on the TV and see people constantly fighting about the gender, age or color of someone’s skin.”
In 10 years, she wants to be succeeding in whatever career she desires and starting a family of her own.
“COVID-19 didn’t affect my life much, but I know it affected a lot of other people. So my hope is that all those people whose lives were affected by the pandemic will find peace in the matter and find a way to move on,” she said.
Christian Hess is the son of Nick and Lacey Hess, Angie and Chad Collins.
He will attend IUPUI and enroll in the Kelley School of Business with a career goal to start his own business.
Hess has been a member of the football, basketball, baseball and wrestling teams and the Shotgun Club and earned All-Conference honorable mention in football.
He gives his education at Garret a perfect score.
“ You get what you put in,” Hess said. All teachers have made significant contributions at Garrett High School.”
His most memorable moments have been all the sport organizations he has been a part of.
He would like to see more equality in the future.
Ten years from now, he hopes to own business with my family.
Christopher Jonathan Horn is the son of Chris and Kelly Horn.
He will be attending Purdue Fort Wayne, pursuing Construction Management and obtaining a Bachelors of Science degree. He also plans to be working at Strebig Construction.
His career goal is to either own his own construction business or become a project manager in a large construction company.
Horn has made the Honor Roll at GHS.
“I feel like attending Garrett has prepared me for the real world and for college,” he said of his education.
Instructors Tyler Emrick, as well as Chad Sutton, have both made very significant contributions to his education.
“They have both helped me figure out what direction I wanted to go in school as well as a career,” he said.
Participating in the Career Development Program was a highlight of his high school experience.
“I would like to see an increase in individual work ethic and to bring back the American Spirit,” Horn said of the future.
“I know others were struggling, but COVID didn’t really impact me at all,” Horn said.
Elijah Oran Johnson is the son of Ben and Maryann Johnson.
Future plans are to join the Air Force.
“One goal is to join the Air Force as Security Forces. I would later like to become a police officer,” he said.
Johnson has played baseball and football at GHS.
His most memorable moment at GHS will be graduation.
Johnson would like to see the evolution of electric cars in the future.
Ten years from now, he would like to be working in a job he loves with a family he loves.
“The COVID-19 crisis didn’t affect my life as negatively as I know it did others. It gave me more time to have fun and make memories with friends and family,” he said.
Zachary Aaron Joseph is the son of Brian and Trina Joseph.
He plans to pursue a culinary arts degree at Ivy Tech with a goal to be happy in life.
Michelle Voight and Mary Baker made a significant impact on his education.
His most memorable moment was when he showed Principal Smith how to use his white cane and then he used it for the first time.
Joseph would like to see more structure in the US in the coming years.
Ten years from now, he wants to be happy in life and spending time with family friends and to be cancer free.
“I already knew what it was like to wear a mask and be in isolation from my medical background,” he said of the pandemic. “The biggest effect was losing my grandpa. I hope it shows people family is important and to not take life for granted.
Cassidy Jean Kennedy is the daughter of Amanda Clendening and Charles Kennedy.
She will be attending Ball State University to double major in Elementary and Special Needs Education.
“I plan to graduate college in the top of my class, and to come back to Garrett to become an elementary teacher at J.E. Ober Elementary,” she said of her future.
She has been involved in Student Council, held class officer positions during her junior and senior years, English Academic Team, Sources of Strength, Co-Chief Editor of the Garrett Aeolian (yearbook).
Kennedy has earned Tri Kappa Academic Excellence awards, as well as high honor roll awards.
She rates her education as 10/10.
“The environment at Garrett goes far beyond basic education. The staff provides us with the academic material, as well as common sense to sustain me for the rest of my life. I have formed bonds with my mentors at Garrett, who have made such a positive effect on me and influenced my career decision!” she said.
“Instructors Ron Frickey, Hannah Gilliland, and Shannon Swonger were teachers who made an effort to go beyond education and form a bond with students, including myself. I was able to confide in these three teachers and am grateful for everything they have ever offered me!,” she said.
Winning Homecoming Queen her senior year was her most memorable moment!
In the future, she would like to see a lot more diversity, inclusivity and acceptance!
Ten years from now, she would like to be married with children, with a few Golden Doodles, living in Garrett.
She would also hope to be a few years into her education career at J.E. Ober.
“COVID-19 put a pause on my sophomore year, but it helped me take a step back and reflect on my life thus far. A positive was the impact on my relationships with my friends and parents; I had a newfound thankfulness for them!” Kennedy adds.
Serenity Lynn Lewis is the daughter of Benjamin and Angela Lewis.
She plans to attend Huntington University to dual major in Ag Education and Children’s Ministry.
Her personal goals include graduating from Huntington University to become an Ag Teacher at a local high school, as well become an FFA advisor and teach youth ministry on the side.
She has been active on the Student Council, National Honor Society, FFA, Social Studies Academic Team and Archery.
Lewis has earned honors from Tri Kappa, National Honor Society, first place Quizbowl Team, second place Prepared Public Speaking, second place Natural Resource Demonstration, third place Agribusiness Demonstration, third Place Landscape Management and Horticulture Demonstration and third Place Freshman Prepared Public Speaking
She rates her education as 7/10.
“I feel that Garrett gave me a great sense of how the real world works and the skills I will need to survive. I do feel that everything in life can be improved in one way or another. I personally would have wished that we had more opportunities to learn things not only educational but also everyday life skills,” she said.
While all of Lewis’ teachers at Garrett have helped her education, a few that particularly stick out include Sam Malcolm, Katie Treesh, Mark Claxton, Becky Wright and Jonelle Furnish.
Her special memory was on an FFA trip her freshman year when Ryan DePew jumped into a puddle and splashed Mr. Malcolm.
“So during my senior year at the FFA corn maze, I decided to recreate it, and it was so funny!” she said.
Lewis would like to see us switch to a mindset of acceptance and positivity as a societal whole.
“I hope to be established in my career as a FFA advisor/Ag teacher and teaching youth ministry at a church part time. I hope to have a nice home in the country to raise and start my family. I also hope that I will have the opportunity to travel a lot!” she said of her future in 10 years.
“COVID really helped me to realize who and what was important to me. I also looked at how I was spending my time. It gave me time to focus on myself. I feel that the positive to all of it was allowing people to stop and evaluate themselves,” she adds.
Thomas Ryan Loeffler is the son of Ryan and Abigail Loeffler.
He will be attending Trine University to pursue an engineering degree and hopefully live on campus.
Goals include graduating from Trine with high honors and landing a job he can support himself with while giving back to the community through that job.
He has been involved in many extra-curricular activities during his time at Garrett, including soccer and golf, and participating in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society.
He received the honor of being on the All-A Honor Roll and earned five varsity letters and was captain on the soccer team his senior year.
“I would rate my education at Garrett very highly. The great teachers, classmates, and faculty have made it an amazing experience,” he said.
“Many of my teachers throughout high school have been very meaningful in my life. To name a few, Mr. Claxton, Mrs. Treesh, Mr. Stevens and Mr. Wiley have been amazing teachers and leaders in everything they do,” said Loeffler.
“My most memorable moment at GHS would have to be my final home soccer game on senior night. We played Central Noble that night and played arguably the best game of our season. I also played very well and we came away with a great win against one of the top teams in our conference,” he recalls.
Loeffler would like to see more peace in this country as well as less sensitivity to certain topics. “Peace would do the entire world a great favor and not being offended by petty topics would also help with that,” he said.
Ten years from now, he hopes to be a professional engineer, working at a successful company, designing products that can influence others for good would be an amazing experience.
“The COVID-19 pandemic gave me an entire new perspective on many aspects of my life. I became extremely thankful for my friends and the sense of community I had. Losing these made me realize how much they meant to me,” said Loeffler.
Robert Tanner McMain is the son of Kara Runyan and Jason McMain.
He plans to attend Trine for exercise science.
His immediate goals are to graduate college and then move into a career he enjoys.
McMain has been a member of the cross country, wrestling and track teams.
“Hearing my name called at Cross Country Regionals letting me know that I was moving on to Semi State,” was his most memorable high school moment.
He would like to see America and the world make strides towards having peace and equality.
Ten years from now, he would like to be working a job he likes and building a family of his own.
“COVID-19 caused me to miss half of my junior season of cross country due to quarantine. I hope that the world becomes a more sanitary place to aid in preventing something like this from ever happening again,” McMain adds.
Terra Jo McMaken is the daughter of Karen Newsome.
She will be searching for employment after graduation and wants to move out of her house. McMaken has been active on safety council and was in the play her sophomore year.
She gives her education at Garrett a perfect score and named instructor Mark Claxton and IA Natasha Hunt as making a big impact on her education.
“Mr. Claxton because he is awesome and understanding, and Mrs. Hunt has because she helps me when I don’t know what to do,” she said. “Teachers understanding that I go by a different name and pronouns and calling me that with no questions asked was something that really warmed my heart.”
In the future, she would like to see peace.
“It’s a shot in the dark but it’s something that we really need in these coming years,” said McMaken.
Living independently and maybe starting a little family are in her future plans.
“COVID honestly made it worse. I couldn’t see friends or do the things I love. A positive is that I hope it ends,” she said.
Chloe Olivia Miller is the daughter of Brooke and Joey Newsome.
She plans to attend nursing school at Trine University with a goal to finish nursing school on time and not fall behind.
She has been active in cheerleading, earned varsity letters and four-year honor roll.
“I rate my education a 5/5 because Garrett had many different ways to learn, and I tried two ways that really helped me; I don’t think other schools give out the choice of academy.
“Mrs. Kennedy has really impacted me. She always encouraged me to keep going no matter what. I could tell her my problems, and she could help me push through. She’s a very good role model,” she said.
Her best memory was boys basketball Senior night.
“The boys did something for us, which we didn’t expect, and I thought it was very thoughtful. I then realized this was my last game to cheer at in high school. It had to be my favorite game in my high school career,” Miller recalls.
She would like to see change in the number of people who give up on something and then never pick themselves back up and become successful, she said of the future.
Ten years from now, she plans to be delivering healthy babies.
“I missed my sophomore year, which was sad, but the effect COVID had on me really pushed me back into school. I struggled big time. I really hope COVID goes back down, but I do not know a positive from it,” said Miller.
Ava Jane O’Connor is the daughter of Jennifer and William O’Connor.
She plans to attend PFW to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and minor in special education. She also plans to be a lifeguard at the Garrett Pool and work at the Garrett State Bank during the summer following graduation.
Her personal goals include having a positive college experience and preparing the best she can to teach future generations.
Her career goals include teaching at a school close by to her future home and to mentor and prepare children for the real world.
She has served as the Garrett FFA’s president and secretary and is also active in Student Council, Sources of Strength, and National Honor Society. In addition, she was involved in Track and Cross Country her sophomore year, has been dancing for 14 years and is the reigning Miss Garrett 2021 and Miss DeKalb County 1st Runner Up.
O’ Connor is a three-time Tri-Kappa Award recipient and is striving to earn it her senior year, as well.
She was inducted into National Honor Society her junior year and Sources of Strength her sophomore year of school, She was elected both President and Secretary of the Garrett FFA Chapter. She is the District III FFA Freshman Creed Speaking Champion 2019, Quizbowl 2019 champion, and the 2021 talent winner. She is also the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) award recipient for the senior class of 2022. Lastly, O’Connor also received the Dedication and Determination award for dance, perfect attendance, and the dance mental attitude award.
“I would rate my education at Garrett very highly because I have not only been prepared for my career in teaching, but I have also acquired life skills that I will use every day, such as good character, responsibility, leadership, etc. Garrett shapes all around good citizens,” she said.
All of the teachers I have had throughout high school have made a significant impact on my education, but Señora Tom, Mr. Frickey, and Mr. Malcolm have also positively impacted me as a person as well. They have made me feel at home and welcomed in their classrooms. In addition, they have inspired me to be the kind of teacher we need in today’s world; caring and present.”
Her most memorable moment at GHS was becoming Miss Garrett 2021.
“In the coming decade, I would like to see Americans work together despite where we all fall in terms of parties and politics and do things to impact us as a whole and support every American.”
Ten years from now, she wants to be teaching elementary students at a school near her future home. “A spouse and children may also be possible at that point,” she adds.
“The COVID-19 crisis opened my eyes to how valuable our opportunities and relationships are. It was difficult when these things were restricted during the pandemic, and it has made me appreciate what I have even more. I hope we all live our lives to the fullest from here on out and take risks because we never know when these chances will be gone again,” she adds.
Morgan Leigh Ostrowski is the daughter of Tara and Timothy Ostrowski.
She will be attending IUPUI to continue her volleyball and academic career and plans to major in nursing with a goal to pursue a career in the medical field.
Ostrowski has been active in basketball, volleyball, Student Council, National Honor Society and Athletic Leadership.
She has earned Tri Kappa, four-year honor roll, three-year all conference volleyball and basketball, Illustrator, Photoshop and Word certificates, three-year All Area team volleyball and basketball, honorable mention academic All-State basketball, Academic All State volleyball, first Team All State Basketball and second team All-State volleyball.
“I would rate my education at Garrett a 9/10. I am very satisfied with how my high school process has gone. There were only a few instances when I felt that the teacher didn’t feel like they had my best interest at heart, but that soon changed once I got an idea of how that teacher operates,” she said.
Mrs. Cone made significant contributions to her education.
“She has taught me several different things throughout high school and has given me advice several times. I can tell that she truly cares about her students,” Ostrowski added.
Her most memorable moment at GHS would be winning regionals for basketball this past season and making it to the Final Four.
“I would like for COVID-19 to no longer be a thing; it would make things seem more normal and could bring peace to a large group of people,”Ostrowski said.
Ten years from now, she hopes to have a career in the medical field and be settled down with a family and a few dogs.
“COVID-19 affected my life in many different ways. The most substantial would be not being able to play sports or see people that weren’t in your immediate family. I hope this helps people learn how to adapt to change and make the best out of the situation,” she adds.
Mallory Nicole Pelfrey is the daughter of Brandi Zmyslony.
Her goal is to achieve a job helping kids in need.
She has earned varsity letters, two sportsmanship and four-year participation awards.
Pelfrey said teacher Mark Claxton made a significant impact on her education.
Her senior year was the most memorable at GHS.
In the future, she would like there to be no wars.
Ten years from now, her goal is to be a mom.
“COVID didn’t affect me at all,” she said.
Victoria Rae Louise Perkins is the daughter of Vic Perkins and Tanya Perkins.
She will be going to Purdue Fort Wayne, and as of right now, plans to double major in music performance and interior design.
Her personal goal is to graduate college with a decent GPA.
“I would simply like to have a job that I am happy with and be able to support myself financially at the same time,” she said of her career goal.
She has been involved in marching band, show choir, academic teams such as the spell team, the musical and the play.
Perkins has been on the honor roll every term, was inducted into the National Honors Society her junior year, during her sophomore year she got a gold at ISSMA state for a flute solo and received the talent award at the Miss. Garrett pageant — and got a nearly-perfect score at the spell team competition.
“One teacher that has made a significant contribution would be Mr. Hettinger, the band teacher. Ever since he came here the second semester of my freshman year, he has pushed me and others to be the best we can be and try our hardest, both in and outside of band,” she said.
Her most memorable moment at GHS is one day that she has to go through each year of high school, and that is the show choir showcase day.
“It is very memorable because it is such a tiring day since we are performing our show four times a day, and last year we had to perform it eight times due to COVID. It is very chaotic and also very fun at the same time,” she said.
In the coming decade, she hopes people will be more loving towards one another.
“The world is such a hateful and judging place, and even just being civil towards others could do great good,” said Perkins.
In 10 years, she hopes to have a steady job. She would also like to be living in a larger city, “but who knows where life will end up taking me?” she asks.
“COVID-19 mainly affected my school life. It greatly impacted most of the extracurriculars I do, changing how they were done for my junior year. I hope a positive aspect from the crisis will be that everyone appreciates social interactions more because months without very much in-person interaction is not fun,” Perkins added.
Thomas Lee Porter is the son of Janice and Bill Gilbert .
He would like to attend college for Environmental Studies with a goal to become a conservation officer.
Porter was a member of the Railroader wrestling team where he earned a varsity letter and the “Most Likely to be Hired Award” from Weigand through the Garrett Career Development Program.
He rates Garrett a score of nine.
“ It’s one of the best schools I’ve been to,” he said.
“My most significant teachers who contributed to my education were my wrestling coach, Nick Kraus, and my CDP teachers, Dave Martin and Tyler Emrick,” said Porter.
This past wrestling season was the best season he’s ever had regardless of wins or moments.
“I wish I was able to spend the other three years I had spent wrestling also at Garrett with the best coaching staff and teammates I’ve ever had,” he adds.
He hopes for people to want to work and do better as opposed to rewarding those who don’t work in the future.
In 10 years, he would like to own his own house, be married and have a well-paying job.
“COVID affected my social life and education. I hope a positive that comes from this is that people choose to leave their screens and go out and experience life and the outdoors,” Porter said.
Jacob Wayne Raske is the son of Carrie Geeting
He plans to find employment following graduation.
“I will work hard and show up to work,” he said.
Welding in welding class was his best high school moment.
In the future, he would like to bring Trump back and see lower fuel prices.
“Also, I do not want so much gang activity,” he said.
In the future, he wants to make money and start a family.
“Nothing will be positive from (COVID) and nothing will affect my life,” Raske adds.
Treyton Lee Richards is the son of Jason Richards.
He plans to attend college and study Exercise Science with a major in athletic training.
“I hope to go into a career that makes me feel like I am making a difference,” he adds.
He has been active on the football and baseball teams, National Honor Society, and athletic leadership.
Richards earned All-State football, Top 10 Honors, Academic All State, All-Area.
Instructor Bill Thomas has made significant contributions “because he is awesome.” Richards said.
Senior night for football was his most memorable moment.
He would like to see tougher people in the future and hopes to be traveling 10 years from now.
“(COVID) gave me a great summer with my friends. I hope people grow and learn to not overreact,” he adds.
Daleth Lily Rodriguez is the daughter ofAngel and Arleth Rodriguez.
She plans to attend U of M to study English Creative Writing.
“My English teachers inspired my love for writing and equipped me with the tools and perspective to succeed,” she said.
“America seeks education and information in conflict over ignorance,” is her hope for the future.
In the next 10 years, she wants to be a journalist.
Eanna Elizabeth Faith Rowe is the daughter of Beau and Sandra Rowe.
She plans to attend Indiana Tech for psychology and sociology.
Her personal goal is to earn a full-time college degree, work a stable job, and work on her mental health.
She participated in marching band in freshman year, basketball and choir, received the Kappa Kappa Kappa awards, honor roll every year, and multiple certificates from Garrett.
“My education at Garrett was excellent and easy. I feel as if I was taught every academic thing I need to know to succeed afterward and that my classes were easy to follow throughout my years,” she said.
“I feel as if I have good relationships with all my teachers, but there are three that have greatly affected my high school experience. I greatly enjoy learning things. Ms. Tom has taught me Spanish in a way that is always interesting and fun. Every time I walk into her class, I’m instantly happier and I always learn something from her class. Additionally, Mrs. Ponko and Mrs. Myers have always been there to help me with any class I was stuck in. They are always down to help anyone who needs it and I honestly wouldn’t be where I am now, in high school, without them,” she adds.
“My most memorable moment was my criminal justice class. It was amazing, I met many fun people, and I learned so many things. I made so many memories at impact that will always stick with me, and that’s because of GHS,” said Rowe.
She would like to see people being more understanding and less selfish in the future.
In 10 years, she wants to have a degree, be working a job she enjoys and living a life she’s happy with.
“When COVID-19 started, it affected how I worked when it came to my classes. Also, I hope that people will be more caring about things in general and more OK with putting space between them and others,” she adds.
Sophia Lydia Barrientes Ruble is the daughter Scott and Carmen Ruble.
She plans to attend Indiana University at Bloomington to major in Human Development and Family Studies with a goal to obtain a Bachelor’s of Sciences in 2026.
Ruble plans to graduate high school with Technical and Academic Honors. Then, while obtaining a high GPA in college, she plans to apply for medical school to obtain a Medical Doctorate (M.D.).
She has been involved in numerous activities throughout the course of her high school career including National Honor Society for two years, holding the position of President my senior year; Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years, holding the position of Secretary for two years; Student Council for four years, holding the position of Treasurer for two years and several chair positions. She served as Class President her freshman year and now is the Class Secretary.
Ruble played four different sports, including basketball for four years, softball for three years, volleyball for two years, and golf for two years.
She earned Tri-Kappa Award for academic excellence for all four years and has been on the Honor Roll all four years. Ruble received an NECC Honorable Mention for golf her junior year and NECC 1st-Team All-Conference and KPC All-Area her senior year. She also received an Academic All-State Honorable Mention for basketball her senior year.
“I would rate my education as a 9/10 at Garrett. I believe Garrett offers a great variety of curriculum to choose from, so we, as students, are able to choose what we would like to learn. Although there was some trouble in the direction of one dual-credit class I have taken, I feel Garrett has prepared me educationally for college and sufficiently provided me with applicable knowledge,” she said.
“I honestly am thankful for all of my teachers at Garrett. Mr. Stevens has made a significant contribution to my education because I feel he was the teacher I understood the most. He made sure to explain who he was and why we should trust him with our education. He made math interesting, so I always looked forward to his class. Moreover, when I came to him for help, he continued to explain something until I understood it,” she said.
Her most memorable moment at GHS was during the convocation at GHS Riley Week 2022.
“I was the chair of our fundraiser for Riley Hospital, and I had held this position for three years. When we flipped the last card at the convocation to reveal our final total, our students and staff were astonished at how much we had raised. We raised about $5,000 more than our previous school record, raising a total of $9,500. The joy of our philanthropic work warmed my heart,” Ruble adds.
“Right now, there is a lot of hate in our world, over gender discrimination, racial inequality, the pandemic, etc. In the next decade, I do hope our country will restore some unity and peace.
“If I am accepted into medical school, I would be pursuing a residency in pediatrics at a designated hospital. I can imagine myself living in an apartment in the city, keeping a good relationship with my friends and family,” she said of the future.
“Like the rest of the world, the pandemic was definitely a life-changing experience. Towards the beginning of the pandemic, when school was shut down, it did not necessarily affect my family or me. I learned well virtually because all of my classes were adjusted to become virtual.
“However, in the fall, I was in an accident, breaking my spine, pelvis and ribs. Since this happened during the pandemic, only two members of my family (no friends) could visit me in the hospital, out of my very large family. After this, it became very evident how difficult my recovery was going to be during the pandemic.
“Within the next year, I lost my grandmother, grandfather, cousins, and great-uncle from a combination of COVID-19 with other illnesses. It’s been extremely hard to live in fear and grief from this unfortunate crisis. I do hope that people will begin to appreciate the little things- talking with family, breathing without a mask, being healthy, etc.,” Ruble said.
Eastyn Kate Russell is the daughter of Scott Russell and Karalee Russell.
She plans to earn a Business Management Degree with a scholarship at IVY Tech.
“I hope to make money and be happy,” she said of her future.
“My education was great, empowering, and dramatic,” she adds.
“My memorable moments were when Mr. Clifford passed and when they made us use iPads,” said Russell.
“People need to finally start to understand the injustices in the world and their impact on a growing generation’s way of thinking,” she said of the future.
She plans to spend money 10 years from now.
“COVID-19 made me lose motivation,” she adds.
Eriana Elizabeth Schmidt is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Schmidt.
She plans to attend IVY Tech for a degree in Early Childhood Education. Afterwards, she hopes to find employment at a daycare and be a preschool teacher.
She has been active in the Encore Show Choir and rates her education at Garrett as “excellent.”
“Mrs. Voight, Ms. Randol and Ms. Baker were significant contributors. I would not have been able to get my diploma without them. They never gave up on me even when I wanted to. They encouraged me to keep going,” she said.
Being able to eat outside the cafeteria was a memorable moment for her.
“I would like to see no COVID and acceptance of all people,” she said of the future.
She hopes to be living her best life, whatever that is, but hopefully be a preschool teacher and have a family 10 years from now.
“School sucked because it was all e-learning, making some classes such as pottery hard. People will realize what they have is good enough,” Schmidt said of COVID.
Spencer David Silk is the son of Scott and Kathy Silk.
He is looking towards an apprenticeship at the Local 103 Operators Union.
“I plan to become a DNR officer somewhere down the line,” he said.
Silk bowled for the high school team for two years.
“I learned lots of information through Garrett/Ivy Tech that will help me daily in my Career. I feel that Garrett is a great place that teaches students knowledge that actually benefits them outside of school.
“Joseph Walker introduced me to the field of welding through the Ivy Tech welding courses. Through those welding courses, I secured a job that I wouldn’t have gotten into if it hadn’t been for him. Anything with Mr. Clifford,” Silk said.
“I would like to see increased advertisement towards labor unions; they are the backbone of America and support our economy more than most know,” he said.
“I would like to be a heavy equipment road mechanic 10 years from now or a DNR officer.
“I did not notice much of a change other than having to wear a mask,” he said.
Natalie Renee Stewart is the daughter of Darcie Kapp.
She plans to go to Indiana State in Terre Haute to major in psychology.
Her personal goal is to graduate high school and be the first person in her family to get accepted to and graduate college.
She gives her education perfect marks.
“I started my high school years at Eastside and struggled greatly. I wouldn’t be graduating if Garrett hadn’t helped me as much as they did,” she said.
“Instructor (Mark) Claxton was there when I needed to talk and helped me with anything he could,” Stewart adds.
“My first day, I was super lost, and since I started in the middle of the year, I had no clue what was going on. Everyone helped me find my classrooms and welcomed me with open arms,” she said.
She would like to see more rights for the LGBTQ+ community in the future.
Ten years from now, she wants to be a guidance counselor at a school much like Garrett.
“Everything just stopped,” she said of COVID. “We all had to relearn life. I hope everyone learns the importance of family and friends.”
Lane Andrew Sutton is the son of Amy and Andy Sutton.
He will be going straight to work following graduation with a goal to continue working and buy a new truck. He also wants to support himself and to be a productive citizen.
Sutton has been involved in the FFA and Archery club, and was on the high honor roll during his high school years.
“My education at Garrett was great. The Career Development Program helped me excel in high school,” said Sutton.
The teacher that influenced him the most was Chad Sutton “because he also gave 110 percent of whatever he was doing for us kids. He went above and beyond to help me out. Also, a shout out to Joe Walker for helping me succeed in welding and Mrs. Voigt for making sure I got things done on time as well as Ms. Baker and Mrs. Randol for helping me nail the math down.
“Also, a big shout out to Mimi Holsinger for keeping me in line and always there for me,” he adds.
One of his most memorable moments at GHS was when all of the seniors signed up for the Welding Apprenticeship.
“The thing I would like to change is world peace,” he said of the future.
“In 10 years I want to see myself further my welding career,” Sutton adds.
Lukas Allen Swager is the son of Terra Willams and Greg Swager.
He has been active in the welding program in Garrett with a goal to set himself up for a great future.
He has been active in football, basketball and track and earned a Sportsmanship Award, Four-Year Award and All-NECC Honorable Mention.
“I love the friends I’ve made and the opportunities Garrett High School has given me,” Swager said. “The coaches in all sports have pushed me to make sure I’m a student before an athlete.”
Every moment of the sports seasons have been memoriable to him.
In the future, he would like to see gas prices drop.
In 10 years, he wants to be welding.
“COVID affected me seeing my friends, but I hope it brings me new ones in the future also,” Swager adds.
Elia Esther Tapia is the daughter of Lucina Tapia and Gabino Flores.
She will be attending Ivy Tech and majoring in Mechanical Design.
Her personal goal is to try and strive to be a better person each and every day. Her career goal is to eventually work for Google and design their prototypes.
She has been active in track, game club, guitar club and wrestling.
“I rate my education at Garrett an 8/10. I really took advantage of the opportunities Garrett has, especially in Dual Credit classes,” she said.
“A teacher that has had a major impact in my education is Mr. Martin. He has personal connections with his students to feel comfortable. He showed me how good I was with using CAD software, and from that class, I fell in love with design and STEAM,” she added.
Her most memorable moment at GHS is when she fell in the middle of the cafeteria and everyone looked at her — “super embarrassing!”
She would like to see equality in races.
“As a person of color, I’ve noticed schools with less diversity don’t do a good job showing appreciation to the few people of color at their school. I would like to see future generations to feel that appreciation,” Tapia said.
“Ten years from now I will be working at my dream job only attracting love, money and abundance into my life,” she adds.
COVID-19 did not affect her life.
“I am healthy and so is my family. COVID brought us all closer together, but I did gain weight from quarantine,” said Tapia.
Brookelyn Rain Teegardin is the daughter of Danielle Teegardin and Derrick Goodwin.
She would like to become an actress following graduation.
“One of my personal goals is having more courage. I feel like I missed out on many things that could have been good, but I was too scared to try them,” she said.
She was involved with the play and the musical and earned the poetry award.
“I am giving my education a 6 because I feel like I listened more than I did to be taught something. How grades are determined depends on how ‘successful’ you are. I did feel like I learned things in some classes when I felt motivated. I didn’t feel like I had to push myself to just listen and then after class was over I did not learn anything,” she said.
Her biggest influence was Mrs. Wright.
“She has been my English teacher for four years. Two for summer school and two for actual classes. She made me feel I had so much potential in writing and that I would actually be so good at school if I gave it a chance. She hardly knew me and she made me feel really special. To her I am forever grateful.
“My other one is Mrs. Evertts. She is a new teacher, but she is so caring and she is so honest and made me into more of an honest person. She doesn’t just give you some lies on what you are doing wrong,” Teegardin said.
Her junior year was the most memorable.
“I want to say that I slept through so many classes because of how tired I was yet I passed with good grades. I studied really hard and I am so proud of myself, but I’ll make my answer sound responsible for meeting new people,” she said.
In the future, she would like to see racism and homophobia to be gone…also to get rid of so many sex offenders.
Ten years from now, her goal is acting and being happy.
Camron Thrush is the son of Allison and Craig Thrush.
He plans to attend trades school and pursue a higher education following graduation with a personal career goal is to always catch the person in front of him.
He has been active on the Railroader football team.
Thrush rates his education at 7/10.
“Through all my years every teacher was involved In making sure I got to graduate. The staff was hands-on and helped a lot,” he said.
“I don’t have one memorable moment, but every year at the end of the football season, getting to say goodbye to the seniors is my most memorable moment,” he said.
“In the future, younger people need to use their voice to help us progress through hard times,” said Thrush.
He wants to be able to have fun in what he does, no matter what he ends up doing.
“COVID-19 only affected my ability to see people. The positive is that it definitely made us adapt and showed we can use different things and work just fine,” he adds.
Grace Elizabeth Tolson is the daughter of Fred and Rashell Tolson.
She plans to attend Huntington University and major in Music Education.
Her personal goal is “more than survive.”
She has been a member of Encore Show Choir at GHS.
Tolson rates her education at 8/10.
“Garrett High School has many opportunities to find what you love to do; however, most of them are business related. They do still have art classes, choir, computer (ties in with business), and others.
“The staff is very nice, and I find myself able to trust them with many things. From someone who has a hard time trusting, it is nice having friendships with some teachers. The students can often never really be helped. I know Garrett tries their best to make sure no one is bullied or anything. There are times where they do not try their best to solve a situation; however, that does not mean they are bad. I have enjoyed my time here and am thankful that they allowed me to go here,” she said.
Mrs. Treesh, Mrs. Cone, Mrs. Ferguson, Mr. Claxton, Mrs. Bunn, Mr. Ober, Mr. Anthony Thomas, and Mr. Stevens are teachers who have significantly contributed to her education.
“All of these teachers have helped me in some way. While some teachers in this list are no longer at Garrett High School, they still helped me with so much. They may not realize it, but they have all played significant roles,” she said.
Going to State in Show Choir was her most memorable moment.
“Everyone should join together under God and bring peace,” she said of the future.
Ten years from now, she hopes to be taking care of her family and being a worship leader.
The (COVID) situation was just annoying. After having the sickness, I can’t focus anymore. I hope this can just bring people together and open each others’ eyes. But, like everything, COVID seemed like a trend that died off. I’m somewhat glad we don’t hear about it a lot anymore,” Tolson adds.
Noemi Vazquez is the daughter of Andrea Solis and Fermin Vazquez.
She plans to attend IU Bloomington to major in neuroscience.
“My biggest personal goal is to be happy with whatever path I end up on. My career goal is to be a Pediatric Neurologist,” she said.
Vazquez has been a class officer for three years, this year as the Senior Class President. She has been heavily involved with the Student Council for all four years of high school, National Honor Society member for two years, acting as Vice President this year.
She has earned the Scholastic Award, Tri Kappa recognition, and has been on Honor Roll all four years of high school.
She rates her education an 8/10.
“I believe the courses we have available are great stepping stones for the future,” she said.
“Three teachers have really stood out to me. Mr. Frickey has made me feel capable of completing some of the hardest math courses I will ever take and is always there for me. Mr. Claxton made me look forward to class every day, and I started using my voice so much more in American Studies. Last but not least, Mrs. Wright. I have been her student for Composition and Speech. I have truly grown as a student and person in her classes. She makes every student feel heard and safe. She’s truly an amazing teacher,” Vazquez said.
“My most memorable moment is probably when I learned I won Senior Class President,” she adds.
Seeing cool new innovations in the medical field would be amazing because there is so much still be to learned. She also thinks coming together as a nation and not being so divided would benefit everyone.
Ten years from now, she hopes to be a doctor and have a home filled with joy.
“COVID affected me greatly by limiting contact with some of my family who I visited frequently. It also changed my learning style, I had to become more independent and work harder than ever. One positive aspect from the crisis will be appreciating others much more than before. You never know what you’ll miss until it’s gone,” she adds.
Cameron Michael Veldman is the son of Brent and Schaun Veldman.
He will be going into the Local Union 166 Plumbers and Steamfitters with a goal to become a successful and a reputable welder.
While at Garrett, he has earned Technical Honors.
He rates his education a 10, “because all the teachers were very supportive and truly tried to teach me something, and in return, I gave them some knowledge to part with,” he said.
Teachers that made significant contributions to his education are Mr. Claxton, Mr. Walker, Mrs. Ponko, Mrs. Myers and Mr. Frickey.
Welding for the first time and starting the welding class at Ivy Tech was memorable for him
“I hope that more people enter the trades. I wish people would stop pushing college onto their kids and let them choose what they want to do,” he said of the future.
Ten years from now, he plans to be welding and plumbing in the union.
“COVID-19 put me out of work for a bit, and school flew by for the most part,” Veldman adds.
Noah Alan Walter is the son of Tiya and Dustin Knipper.
He plans to either work full-time for a while before applying to college or to join the Air Force and then go to college.
“I hope to be happy with my career and make a comfortable living by age 26 or 27, at latest,” he said.
He has been involved with sports his entire time at Garrett. In high school, it was mainly with track and football. He also participated in track his freshman-junior year and football all four years.
Walter received academic awards during his freshman and sophomore years.
“I would rate my education at Garrett pretty highly; I feel that the flexibility and different pathways offered makes it much better than what other schools can offer,” he said.
“Though not really a teacher in the traditional sense, Mr. Sutton was really like a mentor to me and taught me very valuable life lessons and helped me get to where I am today,” Walter said.
Definitely, his most memorable time was in football, he adds.
“There should be less conflict and more healing efforts for the planet,” he said of the future.
Ten years from now, he hopes to be doing whatever makes him happy.
“COVID didn’t really affect me personally too severely, but I think a positive is that people will learn to be more sanitary,” he said.
Zackary Paul Warfield is the son of Paul and Jennifer Warfield
He plans to pursue a degree in exercise science and continue working in trades with a personal goal to build a house on his own land some day.
Warfield has been active in football and track, was a Special Teams MVP for football. He also earned several certifications in welding.
“It went very well!” he said of his education. “Garrett prepares you to pursue a career in the trades or to attend college.”
He named Justin Weber, Chad Sutton, Ryan Hathaway, Jonelle Furnish, Jim Slain and Ron Frickey as having made an impact on his high school career.
Winning Garrett’s first 7v7 Football tournament with his friends and coaches was his most memorable high school moment.
In the future, he would like for everyone to stop being so soft.
Ten years from now, he sees himself growing a family and coaching.
“COVID gave me a break from reality and let me create memories with my friends,” Warfield adds.
Abigail Kathryn Weaver is the daughter of Doug and Tonya Weaver.
She will be attending The Salon Professional Academy to study cosmetology with a goal to one day open her own salon in the area.
Weaver has been involved in student council, athletic leadership, Sources of Strength, National Honors Society, golf, basketball, and track while in high school, and earned Academic All-State Honorable Mention (basketball), 3 year Tri Kappa honor roll, 4 year all conference (golf) and a Business Administration Technical Certificate.
“I would rate my education at Garrett a 9, as I believe I have learned the vital skills for life while in school,” she said.
“I believe Mrs. Gilliland has made a significant contribution to my education, as I not only learned so much English in her class, but also how to truly be a better person. In her classroom she instills in you that she is always there for you. I believe that’s what a lot of kids need. I think she has allowed kids to be comfortable at school,” Weaver said.
Her most memorable moment at GHS is winning regionals in basketball.
“A change I would like to see in America is a government that puts the citizens first. A change in the world I would like to see in the coming decade is the elimination of COVID,” she said.
In 10 years she hopes to own her own salon, have a family, and live a happy life traveling the world.
“I think that the COVID-19 crisis affected my life by allowing me to realize all the freedom we have and be grateful for that. A positive from the crisis is having quality time with friends and family to grow and connect in a deeper way,” she adds.
Emma Elizabeth Welbaum is the daughter of Randy Welbaum, Karyn Gerke and Lynn Gerke.
She will be attending the University of Saint Francis to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
She then plans to complete her graduate degree in Master of Science in Nursing to become a Nurse Practitioner.
“Next, I plan to become a certified midwife, working both as a Nurse Practitioner in Gynecology and as a Midwife. Following this, I plan to create multiple initiatives/programs providing education to under-serviced communities and at-risk mothers regarding many key aspects of women’s health, contraceptives, and STI prevention,” she said.
Welbaum has been a m member of Tree Huggers, Student Council and National Honor Society, and participated in volleyball, softball and Academic Team. She also participated in the Miss Garrett Pageant.
She received High Honor Roll all four years of high school, was invited and accepted into National Honor Society, won the “Shorts” award in the Miss Garrett Pageant, was awarded volleyball team captain her senior year, first in the State of Indiana in the SkillsUSA Nurse Assisting State competition, and eighth in the nation in the National SkillsUSA Nurse Assisting competition.
“I would rate my education at Garrett an 9 out of 10. All of my teachers have shown extreme interest in both my academic and personal growth. They have pushed me to succeed and have done nothing short of mold me into the person I am today.
“Garrett also has a curriculum and multitude of course options that are tailored to just about any kind of student. Personally, I have participated in a mix of trade courses, honors courses and just fun electives. All of which previously described has prepared me in the most optimal way for my next steps to college,” she said.
“Overall, Garrett is a great school with an even better culture. Everyone around you wants to succeed and will do their absolute best to make it happen,” she adds.
The teachers at Garrett that have made significant contributions to her education are Mark Claxton, Dustin Sewellin, Ron Frickey, and Becky Wright.
“To start, Mr. Claxton has gone above and beyond for all of his students to make sure they succeed in whatever capacity they are able. He allows his assignments to be tailored towards what attributes each student is best/most confident in. In addition, he takes the time with each of his students to make sure they fully understand what he is teaching and are able to use that comprehension in both future assignments and life. He even goes above and beyond in helping his students to write college application and scholarship essays, while staying up-to-date with any extra help in that aspect that he can give.
“Secondly, Mr. Sewellin takes the time to help his students both during class and outside of it. I have never directly had Mr. Sewellin as a teacher, but I have had him as a coach and as a tutor. While taking another physics class, Mr. Sewellin has taken the time out of his own lesson planning to come up with labs and projects for me to complete in order to gain a better understanding of a course with limited information. In addition, Mr. Sewellin also takes the time to make sure each of his students are ok mentally. He, with no complaints, will listen to his students’ problems with both education and home life. He then will try, in the best capacity he can, to work with you in finding a manageable solution to these problems. He has partly inspired me to choose the career path that I have, and majorly helped me to create life habits that have made me a happier, healthier person.
“Thirdly, Mr. Frickey has strongly contributed to the person I am today. I have had Mr. Frickey as a teacher all four years of high school, and I couldn’t ask for a better constant. Mr. Frickey always makes sure his students get the help academically that they need, even without being asked. He will take the time to sit down with you if he can tell you are struggling and will help to figure out the problem, paper, or project. Not only has he shown interest in helping us succeed academically, he also takes a strong interest in how we are doing both in athletics and in our extracurricular lives. Throughout my time participating in sports, I have struggled with many different obstacles. Mr. Frickey has always been there for me, talked it out with me, and helped me to find the best possible solution.
“Finally, Mrs. Wright has impacted me in more ways than I can count. She has shown me how to express myself independently through writing as an outlet for stress and emotional turmoil. She has listened to my past traumas, related to me, and showed me how to turn these negative aspects of my life into positive ones for the future. She has helped me to come out of my shell with public speaking, and with all of her students, has encouraged us to speak what we feel and grow in our confidence. She is patient and knows that not all kids are automatically comfortable with speaking around others. She has allowed us to grow in this aspect taking whatever amount of time we need. She laughs with us, cries with us, and has overall turned a lot of students’ outlooks on education from negative to positive,” she said.
“Overall, all of these teachers have impacted both my education experience and personal life in one way or another. They make it known that they want us to succeed in whatever way we can and they will always be there if we need absolutely anything. They go above and beyond for their students and set their personal issues aside, if any, to make sure we can have the best experience possible. I could not have asked for a better set of teachers and I am very grateful to Garrett for my academic experience,” said Welbaum.
Her most memorable moment at GHS is probably winning the “Shorts” award in the Miss Garrett competition.
“The memorable moment wasn’t necessarily winning the awards, more so the experiences/memories I made along the way. I got out of my comfort zone, made a ton of new friends, and overall just had fun being me. This was a great experience for me and an even better way to start off my senior year,” she said.
Welbaum would like to see a lot of changes in America and in the world for the future, but most importantly, she would like to see more people exhibiting compassion and human decency.
“I know it sounds simple, but I should not be able to say I watched a man steal a little boy’s bike on my way home from school. I shouldn’t get praised for helping an elderly woman get her groceries into the car. I shouldn’t get surprised looks when holding the door for a stranger. I shouldn’t be a nuisance/distraction for smiling and waving at others while walking down the street. I remember, even when I was younger, how often my parents drilled kindness and compassion into me.
“With that in mind, it amazes me how much effort people will put into doing the bare minimum for others. My only wish for change would be to see others find actual satisfaction in helping those around them. To not have an incentive for kindness only a drive to do so.
“We don’t have to give all our money to charity, we don’t have to spend every waking moment in service to others, and we really don’t even have to go out and volunteer. All we have to do is show kindness and help others when we see it. We don’t have to change the world; we just have to change ourselves in such a minimalistic way that we don’t see others’ struggles as a burden, only as a chance to show compassion and human decency,” she said.
In 10 years from now, Welbaum hopes to have completed all of her schooling and be working in a field that she truly loves.
“I hope to have my dream job and view my work as exciting rather than draining. I hope to be able to use my work to not only benefit myself, but those around me as well. Overall, in 10 years from now, I hope to be happy, healthy, and on the road to fulfillment with my friends and family by my side,” said Welbaum.
“The COVID-19 crisis affected my life in many different ways. It took me out of school for the second half of my junior year, it threatened the completion of many of my health-care related classes, it took away my grandmother, and overall, it changed the world I live in.
“Now, don’t get me wrong, I will not put any more weight into COVID-19 than I absolutely have to, but I have seen first-hand the negative things it has done to those around me. I hope a positive that will come from this crisis is that we will take more stock in ourselves and our loved ones. I don’t think our world needs to revolve around COVID-19, but I do think it is an illustration of why we should not take things/those around us for granted,” she adds.
Baylee Hope Werkheiser is the daughter of Stephanie and Chad Werkheiser.
She will be going to college for nursing with a goal to graduate with her BSN so she can impact many lives inside and outside of healthcare.
Werkheiser was involved in cheer her freshman year and was a part of the yearbook for three years.
“I would rate my education 7/10. Everyone needs to find the class and curriculum that fits them. I found to be more successful through internships and hands-on learning,” she said.
Many teachers have made major contributions to her education, but the one that stands out is Ron Frickey.
“Mr. Frickey was my math teacher from sophomore through senior year. He has always been such a helpful teacher when it comes to education, but he has also made a huge impact in my personal life. He is constantly encouraging me and others to have positive mindsets, keeping us on top of our mental health by making us laugh, talking us through our struggles, and letting God’s light shine through him,” she said.
She has had many memorable moments, but some of her favorites are her senior year football games and prom.
She would like to see better leadership and more love in America in the future.
Ten years from now, she wants to be working her dream job as a nurse, continuing growing her relationship with Jesus, and starting/growing a family.
“Fortunately, COVID-19 did not affect me as much as others. The only thing I struggled with during the pandemic was switching to online school,” Werkheiser adds.
Megan Mae Wood is the daughter of Cassandra and Richard Wood.
She plans to attend college for nursing.
“I hope to continue personal growth by learning from the workforce and life experiences. I am looking to pursue my career in nursing and just basic human wellness in general,” she said.
Wood gives her education a perfect score.
“I have been to a few schools that were not the best. The amount of care and time put into the learning process at Garrett has changed the way I look at school completely. I went from thinking I wasn’t going to graduate to now getting ready to walk across the stage in May,” she said.
Significant contributors were Monica Cone, Hannah Gilland, Bobbie Kennedy, and Ron Frickey.
“My most memorable moment was when my Navy recruiter met me in the office to enlist me into the Navy. Garrett made that possible, helping me graduate,” Wood said.
“I hope for more togetherness in the community, less violence, seeing things go back to normal after the crazy last couple years we have had, and getting out and doing more,” she said of the future.
Ten years from now, she hopes to either be on a beach with her toes in the sand or in college.
“My family and I are on the go and always out doing something. When COVID hit, our travel time went down a lot. We also had a few friends get COVID, and it really sucked being isolated. Hopefully, with COVID clearing up, things will get back to normal, and we will be able to socialize,” she adds.
Isaac David Wright is the son of Jon and Becky Wright.
He plans to attend Ivy Tech and major in Physical Therapy Assistant.
Wright’s goal is to have an academic honors diploma and go work at Riley Hospital.
He has been active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, football and gold at Garrett, earning letters for both football and golf.
“I love my school, and I’m passionate about it. I love my teachers and peers which I consider most as friends. I’m going to miss this town, but I will be back later,” he said.
“My Mom (Becky Wright) for sure, who is my speech teacher,” made a special impact on his education. Also, Mrs. Ponko, Mr. Claxton, Mrs. Treesh, Mrs. Everetts, Mr. Swartz and Mr. Perez.
His most memorable moment was giving his testimony at FCA Fields of Faith.
“I would like for COVID to be GONE and for countries to start to see each other for benefits and not the bad they bring,” he said of the future.
“I see myself at Riley Hospital and helping kids go make their footprint in others’ lives and be a footprint in those kids’ lives,” he said of the future.
“COVID did help me get closer to my friends and family. It ruined athletics and things for my friends and me,” Wright adds.
