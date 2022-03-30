AUBURN — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Saturday, March 12 at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Regent Nancy Brickley opened with the ritual and conducted the meeting. Members approved minutes submitted by Secretary Karen Bash, and Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report.
A thank you letter was received from Pheasants Forever for a framed Declaration of Independence auction donation made by Anderson on behalf of the chapter which raised $175 for habitat management in DeKalb, Steuben, Allen and Noble counties. It was announced the state convention will be held in Indianapolis May 13-15.
Members received an update about potential members and heard a conservation report from Lisa Conrad. Conrad reported the Ukrainian symbol of peace is the sunflower and passed around information about the master gardens of PFW. In a Native American report, Alice Richards presented information about the Potawatomi Indians and reviewed details about their trail of death in 1838. Sherry Littlejohn told of the launching of Sister Cities between Bloomington and Palo Alto by her granddaughters, Kendal and Katie, both of whom are Junior DAR members.
The program was provided by Janice Dantzer and Alice Richards. Dantzer, Chairman of the American Women in History, opened the program by saying, “Today, we are honoring one of our own,” completely surprising member Rachel Roberts. Roberts is a charter member of the John Houlton Chapter and has participated in many civic and church organizations. In the past, she served as president of the Board of Trustees for Eckhart Public Library, was a charter member of Friends of Eckhart Library, and is an honorary member of the Ladies Literary Club of Auburn. She is a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
Dantzer surreptitiously contacted the Roberts family to learn more about their mother. She learned Roberts has taught every level from kindergarten to college, including Radford University, Tri State, and IPFW. She is active in Tri Kappa, the Auburn Arts Commission and various writers’ groups. It was while rearing her family that she began writing, which developed into a career that encompassed writing feature articles, op-eds in major newspapers, eight books and plays. She is author of the biography of pioneer aviator Art Smith, for whom Smith Field in Fort Wayne is named.
Dantzer stated, “She is the backbone to our chapter and all of us have learned much from this beautiful lady.”
Roberts said serving on various organizations was an “active chapter” in her life. She remains active, however, by writing a blog in her spare time, making homemade bread and swimming daily with her husband, Jim, at the YMCA. About the many facets of her life, from her childhood in South America to her career in academia and volunteer work with Girl Scouts and church, Roberts said, “I have been completely blessed.”
Receiving this honor from the chapter, Roberts said, “This is a surprise ... a splendid and generous acknowledgement. “
Hostesses were Littlejohn and Anderson. The next meeting will be at the Waterloo Public Library on April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.