Two people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Andrew W. Mock, 26, of the 200 block of Taggart Road, Burr Oak, Michigan, arrested on Harcourt Road at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Darrell L. Rowe, 39, of the 2000 block of Sabine Street, Huntington, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
