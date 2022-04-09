Hamilton Spring Sports Schedules
MARK MURDOCK
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Tutor facing child molesting charge
- 6 arrested in Tuesday meth bust
- Apartment residents given until June 1 to vacate
- Longtime Butler industry closing
- Ruling excludes unified athlete from competing
- Servant leadership is what is needed
- Choir alumni reunite to honor late director
- ALL-AREA: EN's Sprague, Garrett's Kraus lead wrestling squad again
- Garrett track teams defeat DeKalb
- Thomas' priority would be filling open positions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.