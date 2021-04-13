AUBURN — Even during the pandemic, the DeKalb County Jail slightly exceeded its recommended population, a new report says.
For safe operation, a cap of 80 inmates was established in 2016 by agreement with local courts and county commissioners.
Last year, the jail’s average daily inmate count was 82, in spite of efforts at the peak of the pandemic to reduce the number of people in custody by releasing some nonviolent offenders without incarcerating them.
Tuesday, however, the jail population stood at 97, and on Friday it reached 101, according to daily inmate reports.
An annual report released last week by Sheriff David Cserep II predicts overcrowding will become worse in 2021.
“While our average population was lower this year than last, we attribute that to the pandemic. We expect our population to continue to climb and be more heavily overcrowded in the near future,” the report says.
The jail has 105 beds, but the cap of 80 inmates was imposed five years ago amid concerns about the safety of filling the building to maximum capacity.
Even at a lower population, the jail experiences crowding with certain types of inmates.
“The facility continues to lack adequate cells to properly house the number of inmates that require constant supervision (new arrestees, medical, suicidal, behavior, etc.). There is only one holding cell to secure new arrestees and (it) can only house inmates of the same sex,” the report says.
“We have experienced up to six or more inmates being placed on suicide watch at one time, and there is only one padded cell to house them,” the report adds.
“New arrestees cannot be assigned to general population until probable cause has been met, therefore they must remain in the holding cell,” the report says. The jail has housed as many as five newly arrested inmates in a two-bed cell, the report adds.
To stay close to its population cap, the jail houses some long-term inmates in jails of neighboring counties.
Inmates housed in other counties during 2020 included 18 in the LaGrange County Jail, five in the Steuben County Jail and one in the Noble County Jail.
DeKalb County pays $37.50 per day to keep inmates in other jails. The total cost of housing inmates elsewhere in 2020 was $58,987.50.
The jail report points to a 2013 staffing analysis that “concluded that there is insufficient jail staff to adequately supervise inmates, initiate activities, or complete other required and legal duties.”
At least four jail officers are on duty from 6 a.m. to midnight, and at least three jail officers on duty from midnight to 6 a.m., the report says.
