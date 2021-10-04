PREP BOYS TENNIS
Concord Regional semifinals
Northridge vs. Westview, 5 p.m.
Goshen vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
Concord Individual Sectional
Doubles, DeKalb’s Kiefer Nagel and Elijah Ehmke vs. NorthWood at Concord, 7 p.m.
Doubles, East Noble’s Carver Miller and Max Bender vs. Angola’s Connor Libey and Marcus Miller at Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Singles, East Noble’s Vittorio Bona vs. Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler at Angola, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Sectional First Round
Class 2A at West Noble
West Noble vs. Angola, 5 p.m.
Wawasee vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Concordia
Leo vs. Garrett, 6 p.m.
Class 1A at Westview
Central Noble vs. Westview, 5 p.m.
Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Eastside at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 6 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Westview, 6 p.m.
Goshen Blue Blazers at Fremont, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Hope, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Calvin at Trine (at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 7 p.m.
