PREP BOYS TENNIS

Concord Regional semifinals

Northridge vs. Westview, 5 p.m.

Goshen vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

Concord Individual Sectional

Doubles, DeKalb’s Kiefer Nagel and Elijah Ehmke vs. NorthWood at Concord, 7 p.m.

Doubles, East Noble’s Carver Miller and Max Bender vs. Angola’s Connor Libey and Marcus Miller at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Singles, East Noble’s Vittorio Bona vs. Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Sectional First Round

Class 2A at West Noble

West Noble vs. Angola, 5 p.m.

Wawasee vs. DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Concordia

Leo vs. Garrett, 6 p.m.

Class 1A at Westview

Central Noble vs. Westview, 5 p.m.

Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Eastside at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Norwell at East Noble, 6 p.m.

New Haven at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Westview, 6 p.m.

Goshen Blue Blazers at Fremont, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Hope, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Calvin at Trine (at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 7 p.m.

