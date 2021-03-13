NORTH JUDSON — “I knew we would compete. We weren’t going to just show up.”
Churubusco boys basketball coach Chris Paul knew the Eagles would face their toughest test of the season Saturday — and the team played one of their best three quarters of the year.
Churubusco put up a solid fight, but weren’t able to hold up in the fourth quarter against Class 2A No. 1 ranked Blackhawk Christian in the regional semifinal Saturday at North Judson High School.
The Eagles traded the lead with Blackhawk 12 times and led by as much as four in the third quarter, but lost momentum in the final eight minutes as Blackhawk proved its No. 1 ranking.
“Everyone kept asking, ‘what are you going to do? How will you stop them.’ Nobody was asking how they were going to stop us,” Paul said. “I know they’re the number one team in the state, but I feel like we’re pretty good too.”
Churubusco surprised many in the stands, hanging tight with Blackhawk from the opening tipoff.
Though standout Caleb Furst scored in the opening play, Eagle Jackson Paul bounced back with a 3-pointer to take the lead for Churubusco.
The lead went back and fourth, with 3-pointers from freshman Ayden White, Paul and finally Luke McClure who tied the game at 14. Churubusco’s Landen Jordan finished off the first quarter with a free throw to give the Eagles a 15-14 advantage going into the second.
Neither team led by more than two points in the second quarter, as buckets by freshman Gavin Huelsenbeck, McClure and a 3-pointer by freshman Drew Pliett complemented Churubusco’s stingy, triangle-and-two defense.
Paul stuck his senior guards — Paul and McClure — on Blackhawk’s top shooters, including Zane Burke, who played for the Eagles his freshman year and averages 20 points per game.
Burke was held scoreless in the first half while 6-foot-9 Jordan worked to manage Blackhawk’s 6-10 Furst — a Purdue commit.
“We figured out what we’re good at — the triangle-and-two — and that takes two of their players out,” Paul said. “I felt like that defense could cause them some issues and it did.”
Blackhawk took a two-point lead with a bucket by Marcus Davidson in the final seconds, 26-24.
The Eagles opened the second half with a bang, as Paul scored on the opening possession and Pliett drilled a 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 3-point lead. After a field goal by Furst, McClure nailed another 3-pointer to give Churubusco its biggest lead of the game, 32-28, with 6:07 left in the third.
Churubusco’s defensive effort continued to work for the Eagles, holding off Blackhawk’s standout offense, but not without a cost. Jordan picked up his fourth foul with 3:33 to go in the third.
The Eagles held their own through the rest of the quarter and Jordan came back in the game in the fourth, but fouled out in the first minute.
“We rolled the dice by putting Landen back in, but I felt like we had to because Caleb is so good,” Paul said. “I don’t want to say it was over when he fouled out, but the plan changed. Everything we worked on all week long, changed. Now we have three freshmen on the floor against the number one team in the state.”
Blackhawk went on a 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter, sinking Churubusco into a 53-40 hole with 3:37 left to play.
The teams traded baskets for the rest of the time, ending the game with a 68-55 score.
Churubusco was led by Paul with 23 points and McClure with 15. Furst finished with 32 points.
Churubusco finishes the season with a 21-5 record, saying goodbye to four seniors — Jordan, Paul, McClure and Jonathan Lindzy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.