Autumn is a great time to get in some hiking. The chill has banished the mosquitoes and the trees are bright as their leaves turn to yellow and red before fading into brown.
The Allen County Trailblazers Community Hiking Program runs through Dec. 31 and has a list of trails at county properties that will take you on short jaunts. Sign up through www.allencountytrailblazers.org, go on 10 of the 14 listed hikes, and turn in a form to earn a walking stick medallion.
Participating agencies are Allen County Parks, ACRES Land Trust, Little River Wetlands Project, New Haven and Fort Wayne parks and recreation departments and Fort Wayne Trails.
Three of the properties don’t allow dogs: Eagle Marsh, Arrowhead and Lindenwood nature preserves.
Here’s a list of this year’s trails:
• Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road, Fort Wayne
• Fox Island County Park, 7324 Yohne Road, Fort Wayne
• Payton County Park, 13928 Dunton Road, Huntertown
• Blue Cast Springs, 21412 Bluecast Road, Woodburn
• Dustin Nature Preserve, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown
• McNabb-Walter Preserve, 16138 Davis Road, Spencerville
• Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road, Fort Wayne
• Arrowhead Preserves, 8624 Aboite Road, Roanoke IN 46783
• New Haven Rivergreenway/Moser Park, 601 Main St., New Haven
• Haskamp Woods, 5200 Falcon Way, New Haven
• Kreager Park, 7225 N. River Road, Fort Wayne
• Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Ave., Fort Wayne
• Parkview YMCA Trailhead, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd., Fort Wayne
• St. Marys Pathway, 4th St. Trailhead (south of Lawton Park), Fort Wayne
Fox Island’s trail will take you along the sand dune. Squirrels and chipmunks will follow along the roadmap of downed tree trunks. Look up at the oak trees.
While taking your amble:
• Bring boots if it’s wet. The trails can get a bit muddy.
• Take a plastic bag along and collect any trash along the trails.
• Clear any fallen limbs that someone might trip over.
• Stop and listen. What do you hear? A scurrying chipmunk, birds or traffic?
• Look, but don’t touch. Leave only your footprints behind on the property, and don’t collect seeds so that nature can take care of replenishing itself.
