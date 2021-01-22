WATERLOO — DeKalb High School art students earned 28 awards in this year’s regional Scholastics Art and Writing awards competition.
Talented art students from more than 60 high schools in the 32-county tri-state region competed for Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards.
This year saw a total of 1,410 art entries from the region. Only 417 received awards, and DeKalb High School students captured 28 of them.
Entries were judged by various panels of judges ranging from area professional artists, retired art educators and other important figures in the art community.
Students submitted entries in a number of different categories including photography, drawing and illustration, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics and painting.
Judges looked at each artist’s style, voice, technical skill and concept as criteria for giving awards.
DeKalb’s top award winners were:
• Penelope Swift, receiving four Gold Keys, two Silver Keys, two Honorable Mentions, and a Silver Key Art Portfolio award;
• Olivia Benbow, receiving three Gold Keys, one Silver Key, and three Honorable Mentions.
Other DeKalb students receiving awards included: Logynn Bishop, Nicole Blevins, Lydia Norton, Abigail DeTray, Katlyn Melson, Emma Potter, Blake Gilpin, Ryann Mason, Ava Harris and Sophia Dunaway.
Works that received regional Gold Key awards will go on to national adjudication in New York.
All students receiving awards will have their work on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art from Feb. 13 though April 10
“Though both the semesters in which we produce the work for this show year after year have certainly been abnormal this time around, our art students managed to produce an incredible amount of quality artwork,” said Kelly Roth, DeKalb High School art instructor.
“The resilience and dedication of our talented young artists has been so impressive and inspiring. Mrs. Minnich and I are so very pleased to see some of their hard work pay off in the form of recognition from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, founded in 1923. It is an incredible feeling to have our very own DeKalb students now be on the alumni list of award winners and join the likes of Stephen King, Andy Warhol and Robert Redford, to name a few.“
