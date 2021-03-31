AUBURN — For more than 35 years, the Armstrong Family has been serving up favorites in Auburn, dating back to the Pizza King on South Wayne Street.
Following success in the pizza business, opening the Italian Grille was a natural extension of that heritage, according to co-owner Ben Armstrong.
The family’s goal was to develop a restaurant concept that would be between the casual dining experience and the fine dining, white tablecloth environment. The family’s goal was to develop a restaurant that focused on high quality food, outstanding service, and great value but not to rely on gimmicks or non-food marketing techniques to be successful.
“We felt our reputations, along with the location and concept would make us successful,” he said of the Italian Grille opening at 227 North Duesenberg Drive in Auburn. The business opened on June 4, 2007.
Armstrong previously worked at the Pizza King with parents George and Nan Armstrong, who are co-owners at the Italian Grille.
He attained a Restaurant Management Degree from Purdue University and worked as a restaurant manager in a corporate restaurant for 5-1/2 years before returning his Auburn roots.
The Italian Grille offers family room seating, a bar room and patio service. Specialties include pizzas, pastas, wood-fired grill, homemade marinara and alfredo sauces, lasagna, chippers, paninis, calzones and fresh salmon, in addition to other specials.
“We are constantly doing different weekend specials as offerings for something new for our guests to try,” Armstrong added.
Many customers rave about their unlikely Coney Dog Pizza.
“We collaborate with Brown House and they allow us to use their homemade coney sauce a few times a year to offer this excellent pizza with coney sauce, hot dogs, pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, onions and mustard,” Armstrong said.
Italian Grille offers a full catering menu and provides menus for parties, meetings and weddings. The bar offers your favorite drinks, wines and beers.
Like many businesses, Armstrong kept the doors open during COVID-19 by offering carryout, curbside and delivery service, family specials and deals to entice guests to choose to order from them.
Hours: Tuesday thru Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 4-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More information can be found on their website: theitaliangrille.com or on Facebook. The Italian Grille. Phone: (260) 925-9400
