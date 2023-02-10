TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

New Haven Semi-State at Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, 8 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 2A Winamac Regional, Central Noble vs. Union Mills South Central, 1 p.m.

Class 3A Bellmont Regional, Twin Lakes vs. Garrett, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine in Mid States Tournaments at Olivet, 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

East Noble and Lakeland at Angola Invitational, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellmont at Angola, 6 p.m.

Columbia City at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Adams Central, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Heritage, 6 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Columbus at Angola JV (Trine), 12:45 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Grand Valley State (Mich.) Big Meet, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Nazareth’s (N.Y.) Raptor Classic: vs. Nazareth, 10 a.m.; vs. SUNY Potsdam, noon

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Baylor at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Calvin, 1 p.m.

Men, Trine at Calvin, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Trine at Lake Forest (Ill.), 3 p.m.

Men, Lawrence (Wis.) at Trine, 4 p.m.

ACHA D3 men, Purdue Northwest at Trine, 6:15 p.m.

