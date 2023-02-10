TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
New Haven Semi-State at Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, 8 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A Winamac Regional, Central Noble vs. Union Mills South Central, 1 p.m.
Class 3A Bellmont Regional, Twin Lakes vs. Garrett, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine in Mid States Tournaments at Olivet, 10 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
East Noble and Lakeland at Angola Invitational, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellmont at Angola, 6 p.m.
Columbia City at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Adams Central, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Heritage, 6 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Columbus at Angola JV (Trine), 12:45 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Grand Valley State (Mich.) Big Meet, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Nazareth’s (N.Y.) Raptor Classic: vs. Nazareth, 10 a.m.; vs. SUNY Potsdam, noon
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Baylor at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Calvin, 1 p.m.
Men, Trine at Calvin, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Trine at Lake Forest (Ill.), 3 p.m.
Men, Lawrence (Wis.) at Trine, 4 p.m.
ACHA D3 men, Purdue Northwest at Trine, 6:15 p.m.
