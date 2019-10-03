Prep Girls Soccer Hornets fall to 1A state-ranked Braves
FORT WAYNE — Angola lost to Blackhawk Christian 3-0 on Tuesday. The Braves were 14-0-1 before Thursday’s regular season finale at Canterbury.
Hallie VanderDussen, Quinn Doden and Lydia Stayton scored for Blackhawk.
Hornets coach Rick Towers said on Twitter @HornetSoccer that his defense battled hard against the state-ranked Braves and that AHS junior goalkeeper Sarah McKinley had an outstanding performance.
College Golf Trine women tied for 3rd in home jamboree
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s golf team finished in a three-way tie for third place in its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree Wednesday at Zollner Golf Course.
The Thunder, Calvin and Olivet all shot 334 and were all a shot behind second-place Hope. Saint Mary’s won with 312.
Senior Lyndsey Welper was third individually with a 75 to lead Trine. Sophomore Jenna Doumont was eighth with an 81.
The Thunder also had 89s from Mackenna Kelly and Maire Sullivan and 90 from Olivia Phillips.
Four Trine girls played as individuals. Freshman Lily Williamson shot 90. Sophie Hollinger had 106, Morgan Barrasas had 107, and Anabelle Burkholder had 111.
MIAA honors Ruge
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior Cameron Ruge of Coldwater, Michigan was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Golfer of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Ruge was medalist in the Adrian Jamboree on Saturday with a 69 and lead the Thunder to a first-place team finish.
Trine was third in a close Kalamazoo Jamboree at the top on Monday. Hope won with 299 at Kalamazoo Country Club, followed by the host Hornets with 300 and the Thunder with 301.
Nick Knowlton, Mitch Lowney and Carlos Coeto tied for seventh over with 75s for Trine. Grant Brettnacher had a 76, and Ruge shot 77. Todd Mieske played as an individual and shot 86.
College Volleyball Trine outlasts Alma
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team outlasted Alma in five sets in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at Hershey Hall Wednesday night. The scores were 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11.
Madison Munger and East Noble graduate Sarah Toles each had 22 kills for the Thunder (12-6, 3-0 MIAA). Munger also had 14 digs while Toles had three block assists.
Jacqueline Baughman had 59 assists, seven digs, five kills and four block assists for Trine. Lindsey DeCamp had 28 digs.
The Scots are 10-6, 1-1.
Baughman was named MIAA Volleyball Specialist of the Week Monday for last week’s efforts. The junior setter from Lake Orion, Michigan, averaged 9.1 assists and 1.9 digs per sets in helping the Thunder to a 3-1 record last week. That included two MIAA victories.
