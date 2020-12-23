CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco hit the gas from the opening tipoff and never let up, stuffing Columbia City with a 77-49 loss in Wednesday’s Whitley County rivalry game.
Churubusco ran up a 9-0 lead and holding Columbia City scoreless for nearly three minutes.
The hosts used a scrappy, fast-paced defense to force multiple Columbia City turnovers in the opening minutes, and the offense gave Churubusco multiple second chances, with several offensive rebounds to start the game.
Columbia City’s Jaxon Crawford put the visitors on the scoreboard at the 5:10 mark, followed by a bucket by Andrew Hedrick, but ’Busco didn’t back down, outscoring Columbia City 8-4 in the final four minutes with a scoring barrage from seniors Landen Jordan, Jackson Paul and Luke McClure.
At the end of the first quarter, Churubusco led 20-8.
’Busco’s seniors continued their offensive attack to start the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points to Columbia City’s three to lead 30-11 with 3:52 left in the first half.
Crawford got the hot hand for Columbia City late in the half, scoring seven points to keep the visiting Eagles in the game, 40-22, at halftime.
Columbia City came into the second half with a spark, as Mason Baker kicked off the quarter with a 3-pointer, followed by another basket by Crawford and others by Brooks Longenbaugh and Hedrick to bring Columbia City within 13 points at 44-31 with 5:15 left in the third.
The teams traded baskets for much of the third quarter, and Churubusco gained further momentum when two Columbia City starters picked up their fourth fouls before the fourth quarter.
Point guard Hedrick could out less than one minute into the fourth, and Churubusco’s Paul and Jordan capitalized on the situation, putting up a 9-4 run to start the quarter.
Churubusco finished out the game with the 77-49 victory.
McClure led Churubusco with 23 points, followed by Jordan with 20 and Paul with 16.
Columbia City’s Crawford led with 15 points, followed by Baker and Bolt with 11 apiece.
