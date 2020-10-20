Nine players from DeKalb’s conference co-champions received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls soccer team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Four players from East Noble received recognition.
DeKalb placed three players on the first team, including repeat first-team choices Grace Snyder at forward and Sydney Mansfield at goalkeeper. Charity Lewis was named to the first team as a defender.
Midfielders Hope Lewis and Brooke Bowers, and defender Jaylin Carroll were placed on the second team for the Barons, while forward Maddison Linker, midfielder Riley Exford and defender Jade Allen all received honorable mention.
East Noble had no first-team choices, but forward Holly Butler made the second team. Midfielder Sophia Gruszcyzk, defender Rylee David and keeper Lauren Lash received honorable mention for the Knights.
Bellmont, which shared the NE8 title with DeKalb, led the first team with five selections. Audrey Abel of Leo and Addie Wiley of Huntington North were also repeat first-team choices.
All-NE8 Girls Soccer
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Carly Gilbert, Fr., Bellmont; Grace Snyder, Sr., DeKalb; Audrey Abel, So., Leo; Sophia Elmore, Sr. Norwell.
Midfielder — Courtney Tobin, Jr., Columbia City; Addy Wiley, Jr., Huntington North; Kenzie Fuelling, Jr., Bellmont; Gloria Coolman, Sr., Leo.
Defender — Haleigh Wesley, So., Bellmont; Charity Lewis, So., DeKalb, Sydney Keene, So., Bellmont; Grace Gross, Sr., Huntington North.
Goalkeeper — Sydney Mansfield, So., DeKalb; Lexi Ellsworth, Jr., Bellmont.
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Railey Cox, So., Bellmont; Joey Stinson, Jr., Columbia City; Holly Butler, Fr., East Noble; Skylar Olson, Fr., Huntington North.
Midfielder — Hope Lewis, Jr., and Brooke Bowers, Sr., DeKalb; Felicia Haddix, Jr., Norwell; Arabell Laurent, Fr., Bellmont.
Defender — Samantha Sanderling, So., Leo; Madison Woodward, Sr., Columbia City; Jaylin Carroll, So., DeKalb; Ainsley Melcher, Jr., Norwell.
Goalkeeper — Dani Gavilanez, Sr., Norwell; Samantha Christie, Fr., Leo.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forward — Lara Steele, Fr., Huntington North; Maddison Linder, Jr., DeKalb; Ella Graves, Fr., Leo.
Midfielder — Brooklyn Christie, Jr., Leo; Sophia Gruszcyzk, Jr., East Noble; Delainey Melton, Jr., Bellmont; Riley Exford, So., DeKalb.
Defender — Maddy Langston, Jr., Bellmont; Emma Tkacz, So., Leo; Jade Allen, Sr., DeKalb; Rylee David, Fr., East Noble.
Goalkeeper — Maddie Husband, Sr., Huntington North; Lauren Lash, Sr., East Noble; Bailey Shidler, So., Columbia City.
