FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons 6-3 in 10 innings Thursday night at Parkview Field.
The Loons scored a run in the eighth inning to tie the game at 3, then scored three in the top of the 10th to take control for good. Andy Pages hit a sacrifice fly to score the go-ahead run, then Brandon Lewis singled home two more Great Lakes runs with two outs for insurance.
Fort Wayne’s Justin Lopez hit a two-run homer to rightcenter in fifth inning to tie the game at 2. That was Lopez’s fifth home run of the season.
The TinCaps took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Reinaldo Ilarraza scored on a Great Lakes throwing error as Kelvin Melean reached on a bunt single.
Melean had two hits for Fort Wayne. Erik Sabrowski pitched four scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit, striking out nine and walking no one.
The TinCaps will play the Loons today at 6:35 p.m. at Parkview Field. A fireworks show will follow the game.
